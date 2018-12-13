MTV Renews ‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’ for Season 3

There’s more Jersey Shore Family Vacation on the way!

Prior to the Season 2 finale of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, MTV ordered a third season of the reality series for a premiere in 2019, Deadline reported Thursday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The hit series, which stars Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, DJ Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio and Vinny Guadagnino, has been bringing in major ratings for the network since its 2018 revival, coming in as a top unscripted series on cable among adults 18-49.

There will certainly be plenty to cover in the third season, including Sorrentino’s October 2018 conviction for tax evasion, for which he will report to prison in January for an 8-month sentence, as well as his glamorous November wedding to Lauren Pesce.

Guadagnino told The Blast this week that despite Sorrentino’s big year, his friend and roommate was holding together better than he could have imagined.

“Mike is stronger than everyone right now, so we kind of look at him as an inspiration,” Guadagnino told the outlet. “Honestly, he’s handling it like a champ. He’s like ‘Yo, I’m fine.’ He’s like, ‘I got this.’ He’s like, ‘I need you guys to take care of Lauren for me and just hold it down while I’m gone.’ He’s honestly good.”

Farley’s decision to split from husband Roger Mathews will also likely play a part in the new season after the MTV personality decided to file for divorce in September. Mathews has publicly declared that he intends to win his wife back after admitting the two got into negative patterns during their time together, and the couple has been working to co-parent their two children, Meilani and Greyson.

Greyson, 2, was recently diagnosed with autism, Farley revealed in an interview with Hollywood Life in November.

The toddler is still “non-verbal,” she said, but added he has had some “positive, positive” developments. “He has co-therapies [every] week but we’re going to step it up a notch soon and get him ABA treatments, speech therapy,” she explained.

“He’s made leaps and bounds when it comes to speech,” she continued. “He’s understanding words better which was his issue. Not that he couldn’t speak, but he would never know what his shoe is or if you said, ‘Greyson,’ he actually didn’t even know his name at one point until he was a little over two. So now that he’s understanding simple words, he’s come so far.”

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: MTV