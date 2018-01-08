MTV Renews ‘Floribama Shore’ for Second Season

The beaching, boozing and bed peeing continue!

MTV announced Monday that it has renewed Floribama Shore for a second season, which will consist of 20 episodes and premiere this summer.

The liquor-soaked Jersey Shore series spinoff takes place in Panama City Beach, and has launched the reality careers of Jeremiah Buoni, Codi Butts, Kortni Gilson, Aimee Hall, Kirk Medas, Nilsa Prowant, Candace Rice and Gus Smyrnios.

The show has been a ratings win for the network. The series premiere drew 846,000 total viewers, according to Deadline, and debuted with a rating of 0.94 in the core 18 to 34-year-old demographics group.

That makes it MTV‘s biggest new series launch in three years and second biggest in total viewers.

It also ranks as one of the top five new unscripted cable launches of 2017.

It looks like the show also kept those who tuned in. The second part of the two-hour premiere retained 93 percent of its viewers and maintained a 0.87 rating in the same demographic group.

Jersey Shore will also be making its return to MTV soon with Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, which will premiere some time in 2018 and features original cast members Deena Nicole Cortese, Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio, Jenni “Jwoww” Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Snooki, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino.

The Floribama Shore season finale airs Monday at 10 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: MTV