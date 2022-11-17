MTV Reality Star Weds in Florida Ceremony

Floribama Shore star Gus Smyrnios has tied the knot. According to PEOPLE reported that Smyrnios wed Samantha "Sami" Carucci on Saturday in Tampa, Florida. They wed nearly a year after the couple announced their engagement.

Both Smyrnios and Carucci took to social media to share that they tied the knot. The Floribama Shore star posted a series of photos from their ceremony, which he captioned, "Here's to a lifetime with you, Mrs. Smyrnios." On Monday, Carucci posted even more photos from their big day. In addition to posting several of herself and Smyrnios, Carucci also gave her followers a look at the beautiful venue and shared a snap of her bridal party.

Carucci also captioned a beautiful shot of herself and Smyrnios with a love-filled message, writing, "I have dreamed of this day my whole life, I love you forever." Following their nuptials, the couple jetted off to their honeymoon in Jamaica. Based on Smyrnios' Instagram Story, they made the trip to the Caribbean on Monday.

Smyrnios and Carucci announced their engagement in January. The reality star popped the question in Indian Shores, Florida on their one-year anniversary. He posted a photo of himself down on one knee, captioning it with, "When I met you on this beach a year ago today, I knew I wanted nothing less but to spend every day I had left with you. I love you forever Sami Thank you for showing me what true love is #engaged."

Smyrnios first went public with his relationship in September 2021 after nine months of dating. At the time, he shared that they "had just started going steady" when he filmed Season 4B of Floribama Shore. Since Smyrnios has had his love life publicized in the past, he expressed hesitancy about going public with his relationship with Carucci. When they did go public, he issued a lengthy message on Instagram and shared multiple photos of himself and his new love.

"I've been super hesitant to put my love life out there for the world because my last 2 relationships were put on broadcast and my heart broke for people to watch them fall apart and watch me crumble," he wrote. "Break ups are hard, even harder when a show is made out of it and u spiral like usually everyone does after break ups. Also in my position, not knowing if girls love you for you or because you're on a Show, or using u for their benefit had scarred me."