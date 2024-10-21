British reality television personality Gemma Collins recently experienced a harrowing incident during her vacation in Venice, Italy. The 43-year-old former star of The Only Way Is Essex (TOWIE) found herself in a life-threatening situation after being stung by a wasp, resulting in a severe allergic reaction that necessitated immediate medical attention.

Collins, often referred to as “The GC,” shared the alarming experience with her 2.2 million Instagram followers through a series of posts and videos. The incident occurred while she was enjoying a coffee with her fiancé, Rami Hawash, as they explored potential wedding menu options in the romantic Italian city.

Recounting the terrifying moment, Collins explained, “I’m sitting here drinking my coffee. As I drink it I feel a sharp sting on my tongue, and it could only happen to me. And now I’m about to die because my tongue is swelling up so much. But we’ve got an ambulance coming. I’m gonna have the injection, and I’m not dying today,” per The Sun.

The severity of the situation became apparent as Collins’ tongue began to swell rapidly, prompting urgent action from her fiancé and the hotel staff. In a dramatic turn of events, the emergency services had to arrive by boat, navigating Venice’s iconic canals to reach the distressed reality star, according to Essex Live.

Collins expressed her gratitude to all those involved in her rescue, stating, “I NEARLY DIED ….. My tongue swelled so quick thank god @rami_hawash_ acted so quick THANK GOD and the hotel was amazing and a HUGE THANK YOU TO THE HOSPITAL IN VENICE AND ALL INVOLVED.”

Despite the frightening nature of the incident, Collins managed to find a philosophical perspective on her brush with danger. She shared her interpretation of the event with her followers, saying, “Wasp is the powerful female warrior and shamanic healer, prompting us to take a good look at our lives and ask if we are fighting the good fight. If you are stung by Wasp, it’s her way of saying, ‘Wake up! Do your spiritual work!’”

The reality star’s ordeal sparked an outpouring of support from fans and fellow celebrities. Many shared their own experiences with similar allergic reactions, while others offered words of comfort and relief.

One fan commented, “Urgh, this happened to me last year. Drank out of a fizzy pop can and the wasp stung my throat! Horrific experience. Glad you’re okay.” Mark Wright’s mother, Carole, commented, “This really made me laugh, can only happen to you, glad you’re ok. Xxxx.”

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the potential dangers of insect stings, particularly for those with allergies. Health experts stress the importance of being prepared for such emergencies, especially when traveling. One fan advised, “You have to carry an epi pen at all times love. I’m the same with wasps.”

Interestingly, this is not the first time Collins has faced a life-threatening situation in recent months. In August, she recounted another harrowing experience where she and her 15-year-old nephew were caught in a severe storm at sea near Sicily.

Collins shared on Instagram, “I was very lucky me and my nephew to have survived the storm at sea. I am shaken and returning to the UK tomorrow, god was on our side today. We was stuck for 4 hours can you imagine what was going through my mind. Thank you @bluediamondcruise for getting us back safely.”