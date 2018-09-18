MTV Possibly Cancels ‘Pretty Little Mamas’ After Only 2 Episodes

Is MTV’s Pretty Little Mamas canceled after just two episodes? That is what fans are speculating after the new reality series was absent from the MTV lineup Thursday night.

Fans tuning in to watch Pretty Little Mamas Thursday night instead found themselves tuning in to reruns of Jersey Shore and Floribama Shore airing in its place, leading to loads of confusion and dozens of theories on why the series was not airing in its normal timeslot.

Videos by PopCulture.com

I don’t see #prettylittlemamas on the MTV schedule tonight. What’s going on? — CM (@tinacmax) September 13, 2018

For some savvy fans, checking the MTV schedule gave them hope that the series would return, as schedules listed Pretty Little Mamas, which premiered its first episode on Aug. 30, as airing its next episode on Monday, September 17, though that timeslot also appeared empty when it came to young moms and their luxurious lives.

Along with a missing episode, as PEOPLE reports, the Pretty Little Mamas page on the MTV website was briefly deleted, wiping out any trace that the show ever existed, including all episodes and video clips. However, some hope was restored in the show’s survival when the page was restored with the first two episodes.

Adding another point to the “canceled” slot is the fact that all of the show’s social media accounts, including both its Twitter and Instagram account, have gone silent, with the most recent posts dated Sept. 6. Cast members, however, have remained active online and have kept mention of the show in their bios.

Hellloooo @MTVShows when are y’all gonna tell us what’s going on with @MTVPLM ? Why isn’t it on your lineup anymore? WHY ARE YOU GHOSTING US!?! #PrettyLittleMamas — Darian Shimonek (@DShimmey) September 17, 2018

Some fans have suggested that the series’ low ratings prompted the sudden theorized cancellation, with one fan pointing out that Pretty Little Mamas “airs post-Jersey Shore” and is unable to “maintain more than half of JS viewers.”

It’s possible but I think it’s the low ratings. Especially since it airs post-Jersey shore which was in the top 5 on cable on Thurs. they probably want a show that can maintain more than half of JS viewers😪 if that’s the case, put all of the episodes online! — CM (@tinacmax) September 15, 2018

One fan even suggested that the series may have been temporarily pulled in preparation for a re-launch following The Hills reboot, which was announced during the MTV Video Music Awards and is expected to premiere in 2019.

May be mtv wants to relaunch pretty little mamas next year followed after the hills. Seems reasonable. Somethings going on other than cancellation. Fishy shit.#PrettyLittleMamas #mtv — Mark william (@Crispytofuboy) September 17, 2018

MTV has not yet commented on the sudden absence of Pretty Little Mamas.

Currently, the possibly in limbo next episode of Pretty Little Mamas is scheduled to air on Monday, Sept. 24, though fans will have to tune in to see if they get another Jersey Shore rerun in its place.