MTV Orders Lindsay Lohan Docuseries ‘Lohan Beach Club’

Lindsay Lohan is making a return to Hollywood — by way of a new business venture in Greece. MTV has ordered a docuseries called Lohan Beach Club centered around the 32-year-old that will follow her effort to launch an exclusive seaside resort in Mykonos, Greece.

According to Variety, Lohan will lead a team of handpicked brand ambassadors in the vacation capital of the world. Throughout the season, team members must prove their expertise, ambition and charm while helping Lohan achieve her vision.

The Mean Girls star will executive produce in addition to appearing onscreen. MTV and Bunim/Murray Productions will produce and distribute. Gil Goldschein, Julie Pizzi, Farnaz Farjam and Andrea Metz also serve as executive producers for Bunim/Murray Productions, Variety reports. Lily Neumeyer, Jessica Zalkind and Ben Hurvitz are executive producers for MTV.

"'Lohan Beach Club' offers viewers VIP access to one of the most exclusive destinations in the world, and a behind the scenes look at how a young, successful entrepreneur runs her empire," said Nina Diaz, president of programming and development for MTV. "We are thrilled to have such a passionate and creative partner in Lindsay to help explore this intriguing culture, all through the eyes of her brand."

The docuseries and resort will mark Lohan's third business venture in the Greek Islands, following the opening of Lohan Nightclub in Athens and Lohan Beach House Rhodes in Rhodes. At the Lohan Beach House Rhodes, Lohan appears to be a strict boss after threatening to fire waitresses who wear the wrong shoes on the job.

The club's promotional Instagram account shared a photo of two waitresses dressed almost exactly alike, although Lohan managed to spot one conspicuous difference.

(Photo: Instagram @lohanrhodes)

"Wear the same shoes please," Lohan wrote from her verified Instagram account. One of the waitresses was wearing white high heels, matching the white bathrobes both were draped in. The other had on heels matching her skintone.

"Or you're fired," Lohan added in a separate comment.

In her hands-on approach to running Lohan Beach House, she's been photographed with several high-profile guests who have stopped by, including Tiffany Trump, who was added to the list of friendly faces last week.

(Photo: Instagram / Lindsay Lohan)

Lohan and President Donald Trump's daughter both wore dubious expressions in the photo Lohan shared. Also appearing in the photo with them was fashion mogul Andrew Warren. Lohan tagged President Trump in the photo — but later deleted the post, saying she was hacked and that she did not post it.

The friendship between Lohan and Trump has been no secret, as they reportedly have many mutual friends. Vanity Fair reports that they both spend time with Abigail Breslin, Peter Brant Jr. and E.J. Johnson.

Trump, the only daughter of the President and his ex-wife Marla Maples, reportedly vacationed in Greece after finishing her second semester at Georgetown University Law School in Washington, D.C.

Lohan labeled Trump as an old friend in an interview with The New York Times in June. She called the 24-year-old a "really sweet girl" and a "nice person."

In that same interview, she said that she does not want to be seen as an irresponsible party girl anymore.

"There's a business side to my life now, but I'm not in America, so no one knows about it, which is nice for me. Because I get to actually focus on the result of things," she said. "I'm a normal, nice person. A good person. I don't have any bad intentions. And my past has to stay in the past. Like, people have to just let go of it and stop bringing it up because it's not—it's gone. It's dead. And that's the most important thing to me."

Photo credit: Instagram / @lindsaylohan