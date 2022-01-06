‘Mob Wives’ Star Renee Graziano Reportedly Arrested Following Car Crash

Renee Graziano, who starred on Mob Wives and Celebrity Big Brother, was arrested on suspected driving under the influence after a car crash in Staten Island, New York Tuesday night. Graziano, 52, allegedly took Adderall earlier in the day and had “slurred speech” and glassy eyes at the time of her arrest. On Wednesday, Graziano denied many of the details in reporting on her crash, including that she was charged with a crime. She was one of two stars who appeared on all six seasons of Mob Wives, alongside Drita D’Avanzo.

The former reality TV star was driving a 2020 Nissan Murano when she allegedly lost control at around 10:35 p.m., a New York Police Department spokesperson told Page Six. Graziano struck an unoccupied 2020 Jeep Wrangler at the intersection of Arden Avenue and Arthur Kill Road. She allegedly told police she took Adderall earlier in the day.

Graziano was allegedly “wobbly on her legs,” and had “slurred speech and glassy eyes, a source told Page Six. “Officers, when they went to speak to the driver of the vehicle, she displayed physical characteristics consistent with being under the influence and was subsequently taken into custody,” an NYPD spokesperson said. “She was charged with operating a motor vehicle while impaired.”

The district attorney’s office has deferred prosecution pending an investigation, so Graziano was not arraigned on Wednesday, reports SILive.com. Prosecutors are awaiting the results of a drug test to determine if Graziano took Adderall getting behind the wheel.

On Wednesday, Graziano published a statement on Instagram, claiming that much of the reporting on the situation was incorrect. She denied that alcohol or any drug was involved and insisted she was not charged with DUI or DWI. She was hospitalized because she banged her head, she wrote. She claimed the case was “thrown out” and she has not seen a judge. Graziano asked for her privacy to be respected. “I have been through enough in my life and I will be the 1st to say I have crossed THAT line… so this story stops here,” she wrote. She later added, “If there was an arrest it’s their job, however any and all charges were dropped n thrown out of court.”

Graziano previously struggled with substance abuse and depression. In 2017, she went to rehab for treatment. After she left rehab in December 2017, a source told Page Six she was “doing great.”

Graziano is the daughter of Anthony Graziano, a former consigliere of the Bonanno crime family. Her ex-husband is Hector Pagan, Jr., who was also a mobster until he became a DEA informant and was sentenced to 11 years’ imprisonment for murder in 2014. Graziano starred on Mob Wives from 2011 to 2016, and later starred in a season of the U.K. Celebrity Big Brother series.