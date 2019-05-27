‘Mob Wives’ Alum Renee Graziano’s Father Anthony ‘T.G’ Graziano Dead at 78

Bonanno crime family consigliere Anthony Graziano, whose daughter Renee starred on the reality show Mob Wives, died, Renee said. He was 78.

Renee announced his death in an emotional Instagram post featuring a photo of the two of them together. “I can’t believe you’re gone, life will never be the same without you,” she wrote. “My hero, my protector, my rock, my dad and the best man in the world … We sure are gonna miss you … rest in peace Daddy.”

She added in a later Instagram post, “You might not get everything you ask for in life but as long as you have a family you have EVEYTHING [sic] you need .. God keep TG in line lol and tell him he raised 3 strong women, s— were [sic] alot [sic] stronger then [sic] most of the men so we got this.”

A few of Renee’s reality TV peers, including Erika Jayne and Teresa Giudice, shared their condolences.

“I’m so sorry for your loss! Sending you & your family lots of love & prayers,” wrote Lauren Sorrentino, the wife of imprisoned Jersey Shore star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino.

“So sorry for your loss Renee,” Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Jayne wrote.

“So sorry,” Real Housewives of New Jersey star Giudice said.

The Staten Island-born Graziano, known as “T.G.”, became a well-known gangster and top family earner, moving up the Bonanno ranks to capo and then consigliere under boss Joseph (Big Joey) Massino. He served time in prison for tax evasion in 1990 and racketeering in 2002, and was famously ratted out by his son-in-law Hector Pagan, who wore a wire in a murder conspiracy case that landed Graziano a 19-month prison sentence in 2002. In June 2018, Graziano was indicted again on charges ranging from illegal gambling to investment fraud.

Graziano’s reputation within the mafia was sterling; when a co-defendant was once asked if Graziano would ever turn on his peers, the New York Daily News reports that he said, “Are you nuts? That man is a man and a half.”

Renee’s sister, Jennifer, created Mob Wives for VH1, a point of contention with Graziano, who reportedly stopped speaking with his daughters for a period of time until they eventually reconciled. His daughters’ involvement in the show reportedly resulted in many of his organized crime responsibilities to be taken away.

