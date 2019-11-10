‘Good Bones’ and ‘Rock the Block’ Star Mina Starsiak Hawk Kicks off IVF Journey With Fiery Photo

HGTV’s Good Bones and Rock the Block star, Mina Starsiak Hawk is known for keeping it 100 percent real on her social media with candid accounts of her daily life from work to motherhood. And as the Indianapolis native heads into November, she is giving fans a head’s up that the new few months are going to be all about her journey through IVF as she looks to expand her family with husband, Stephen Hawk and their 1-year-old son, Jack.

The mother-of-one took to Instagram on Sunday to share a photo from her maternity photo shoot last year that rounded up a string of vibrant emojis, ranging from fire flames to heart eyes.

“I got [these] pictures back around this time last year,” Starsiak Hawk wrote. “This month is the kickoff of our IVF journey. To those who give zero f’s, just skip all my stories [laughing emoji]. But I’ll keep posting for the hundreds of women who have messaged me, saying thank you and appreciating the open-ness of the process that so many people seem to go through I’m private. I’m not sure how it’ll turn out, but we’re gonna give it a go!!!”

The 34-year-old concluded with an apology, writing: “Sorry [in] advance if I’m (extra) cray this next month,” she wrote alongside the hashtag, “hormones.”

Fans took to the comments section to sing the reality TV star’s praises, with many congratulating her on the feat, while others complimented how “gorgeous” she looked in the steamy snapshot. Meanwhile, others praised Starsiak Hawk for being brave to speak up for something that affects so many women across the U.S.

“I had IVF and successfully had a son. I wish you all the luck in the world on having your miracle happen too. Sending positive vibes for a successful cycle resulting in a beautiful baby,” wrote one fan.

“We have an IVF baby…best of luck to all of you! It’s an adventure (sic) and totally worth it,” added another.

” I love how raw and real you are! Sending you all the baby dust!” chimed in another.

“Thank you for sharing! So many need to hear they are not alone! Love your tv show,” wrote another.

“I was successful once we did IVF. After all the time trying and going through several steps beforehand, I ended up getting pregnant on my own at the same time as my embryo implantation and now have almost 3 yr old boy/girl twins. And we didn’t have relations after the cut off date… It was a survivor sperm and was just meant to be,” added another fan in support.

While infertility can be a difficult experience, both emotionally and physically, Starsiak Hawk has been chronicling her challenges for months now, sharing most candidly with fans the various procedures she has been undergoing, including a HSG or hysterosalpingogram test that diagnoses blocked fallopian tubes and acupuncture.

As one of the most effective forms of assisted reproductive technology, IVF or “in vitro fertilization” is a multifaceted series of procedures used to help women with fertility, according to the Mayo Clinic. During IVF trials, mature eggs are retrieved from the ovaries and fertilized by sperm in a lab. Following this collection, the fertilized egg or eggs (embryos) are subsequently transferred to the uterus. These steps are split into different parts and the process can often take a little longer.

As per the clinic, one’s chances of having a “healthy baby” with the assist of IVF depend on a variety of factors, including age and the cause of infertility. Such treatment can be time-consuming, expensive and invasive. Additionally, if more than one embryo is transferred to the uterus, IVF can result in a pregnancy with more than one fetus (multiple pregnancy).

In the meantime, the hardworking Starsiak Hawk can be seen on HGTV‘s Rock the Block alongside fellow network designers, Alison Victoria, Leanne Ford and Jasmine Roth, who recently announced she is expecting her first child.

Of the experience alongside her three dynamic designers, the Hoosier admitted to PopCulture.com exclusively that it was not only a lot of fun working with them, but something she really loved when challenging herself.

“All of us had the most fun, but it was some of the hardest work we’ve done,” Starsiak told PopCulture.com, adding how the days were incredibly long and lasted 16 hours at a time in 105-degree heat. “We were in the desert in Northern California, so, it was intense, but it was incredibly fun, super rewarding.”

Furthermore, her series Good Bones alongside mom, Karen Laine returns for Season 5 in 2020 and is a season she admits to PopCulture.com so far is “shocking and ridiculous.”

Rock the Block airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV.

