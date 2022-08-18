'Million Dollar Listing' Star Matt Altman's Wife Arrested for Domestic Violence

The wife of Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles star Matt Altman was arrested earlier this month and charged with felony domestic violence. Johanna Altman was arrested on Aug. 4 at 9:30 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, and was released from LAPD Valley Jail in Van Nuys the following morning after posting bail, which was set at $50,000. Johanna is expected in court on Sept. 2.

Matt addressed the news of his wife's arrest in a statement to E! News. "We ask everyone to please respect our privacy on this. Since my wife lost her father a few months ago to COVID, we as a family have been struggling with that loss and going through a difficult time because of that," he told the outlet. "It's very sad to lose a father unexpectedly. We have been working through it and it has made us stronger than ever now."

Matt told Page Six similarly, "The loss of my wife's father due to COVID-19 has been absolutely devastating to her and our entire family. We have all been struggling with this loss and have been going through a tough time." The Bravo star added, "We have never been more in love and connected from this tragedy. We ask everyone to respect our privacy."

Since Johanna's arrest, Matt has posted several posts to his Instagram featuring his wife and their three kids – 4-year-old twins Ashton and London, and 2-year-old Hudson. On Aug. 12, the couple celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary, with Matt sharing photos from their big day with a sentimental caption. "Happy 5th Anniversary @johanna_altman couldn't imagine sharing life with anyone else. 5 years, 4 house moves, 3 incredible kids, 2 people sharing 1 heart. Love you xo #anniversary," Matt wrote at the time.

Johanna's post on Aug. 16 about their "beautiful anniversary weekend" didn't directly address her arrest but did seem to allude to her legal troubles. "[Five] years and only getting stronger. Ups and downs ain't gonna stop anything. Love you so much @themattaltman," she wrote in the caption alongside a smiling photo with her husband.