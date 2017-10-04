Miley Cyrus Criticized for Rude Behavior During ‘The Voice’ Performances

Miley Cyrus picked up two new singers for her team on Tuesday night’s episode of The Voice, but not all the news coming out of the show is good for her.

Several critics of the “Malibu” singer pointed out her “disrespectful” behavior during the show.

Viewers were criticizing her habit of talking to the other judges during the performances as opposed to listening in close to the contests, as seen in the clip above.

Furthermore, several criticized the way she seems to watch what the other judges are doing and only becomes interested if another coach pushes the button.

“Miley, please step it up,” one fan wrote. “You don’t need to wait for the other judges to turn first.”

Another commenter said, “It is so disrespectful the way you talk when they are performing Miley!”

While some of the moments could be chalked up to The Voice‘s editing, the fans were still not happy at what they saw on screen.

See some of the reactions below.

.@MileyCyrus #VoiceBlinds it is so disrespectful the way you talk when they are performing Miley! — Susie Sympson (@SuzeeSusie) October 4, 2017

Miley talking through 2/3rds of the song, go with Adam #thevoice — berriewine (@berriewine) October 4, 2017

Why does Miley keep looking at the others B4 hitting her button? Why does she talk while the singer’s performing? Why is she on #TheVoice? — William Lemery (@WilliamLemery) October 4, 2017

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST on NBC.

Photo Credit: NBC / Trae Patton