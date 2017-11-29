Miley Cyrus Rocks Major Leopard Print for ‘Voice’ Performance of ‘Man! I Feel Like a Woman’

Miley Cyrus was feeling like a woman on The Voice Tuesday night, joining her team to perform Shania Twain’s hit “Man! I Feel Like a Woman” while decked out in a leopard-print ensemble with the rest of the women making up Team Miley.

Cyrus, Ashland Craft, Janice Freeman and Brooke Simpson joined together to deliver a performance full of girl power, drawing sartorial inspiration from the leopard-print getup Twain wore in her music video, “That Don’t Impress Me Much.”

Ultimately, Freeman was sent home, with her coach expressing her shock and dismay at the decision.

“If anybody deserves to stick around in this competition it is you,” an emotional Cyrus said. “You are a fighter, you are a warrior, you are a role model and, more than any of that, you are The Voice, I am in complete shock, I love you so much.”

While Cyrus was heartbroken over her departure, she shared on Twitter that the pair’s friendship is “infinite.”

“Just when my heart misses u so much I don’t think I can stand it …. I remember something special…. nothing ends for us tonight …. it BEGINS!” the 25-year-old wrote. “Our friendship is infinite! I love u to the moon, my STAR! J + M = 4EVR @janice_freeman.”

Photo Credit: NBC