Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino’s Wife Lauren Opens up About Pre-Wedding Nose Job

Lauren Sorrentino, the wife of Jersey Shore star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, is telling all about her recent plastic surgery. Lauren, 34, has admitted before that she got a nose job ahead of her wedding to the MTV personality, but now she is going in depth about the procedure and her recovery. In a lengthy Instagram post, she opened up about what insecurities led to her getting the surgery done and how she wanted to remove the stigma around facial procedures.

“As some of you may know, I got my nose done before my wedding — it was exactly a year ago today so I felt now is the perfect time to share some info. Growing up my nose was one of my biggest insecurities. I just wasn’t happy with it, simple as that,” Sorrentino wrote in the caption. “Once Mike and I began the wedding planning process I thought of every single detail, especially how we both would look in our wedding photos that we’d share and cherish forever & the thought of the profile shots just didn’t sit well with what I was envisioning [shrug emoji] After A LOT of thought and research, I finally committed to something I’ve wanted since I was 15 & booked my surgery with [Dr. John Paul Tutela]”

Videos by PopCulture.com

She admits her “main concern” was that she “wanted to still look” like herself, but more of a “slightly improved version.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauren Sorrentino (@lauren_sorrentino) on Jul 26, 2019 at 12:15pm PDT

“If you’re going for that natural look, Dr. Tutela is your surgeon!” she wrote. “As you swipe through the photos you see my nose now and some of me during the recovery process. Mike and I stayed at The Plaza for a few days after my surgery, never thought I’d enjoy the recovery process so much [laughing emoji].”

“The purpose of this post is to be open and honest about facial plastic surgery while so many aren’t. We’ve come to a point where it seems acceptable to talk about boob jobs but when it comes to facial, it’s still taboo – even in 2019! I absolutely love my results and by sharing my experience & Dr. I’m hoping to help break the stigma and be a resource to those of you interested!” she concluded.

She encouraged fans and followers to comment with any questions regarding the subject as Tutela and her will answer questions during filming of a YouTube video next week.

“Thank you all for listening and give Dr. Tutela a follow, he’s AMAZING [heart emoji],” she wrote.

In the accompanying gallery, Lauren showed clear shots of her new nose and and how it looked throughout the recovery process.

Sorrentino had previously owned up to the surgery back in October 2018 while speaking to Page Six.

“I’ve wanted to do this since I was about 15,” she said. “Once we got engaged in February, I knew it was the best timing for me to get this done before our big day.”

Photo Credit: MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images