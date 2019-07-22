Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino’s Wife Cracks Cheeky Joke About His Jail Time

Lauren Sorrentino is keeping her sense of humor while her husband, Jersey Shore star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, services his eight-month sentence in prison. The 34-year-old took to Instagram on Sunday to crack a joke about The Situation’s incarceration.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauren Sorrentino (@lauren_sorrentino) on Jul 21, 2019 at 5:24pm PDT

“Waiting for my husband to get out like,” she captioned a stunning photo of herself wearing a fitted black dress with her blonde hair pulled into a top knot. She paired the outfit with a leopard print wrap and oversized sunglasses.

Lauren wore the ensemble to celebrate the christening of Jersey Shore star Deena Nicole Cortese’s 6-month-old son, CJ. She shared a photo of Cortese, 32, standing next to husband Christopher Buckner, who was holding CJ. “The cutest little family!” Lauren captioned the photo on her Instagram Story. Other Jersey Shore castmates in attendance were Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Vinny Guadagnino.

Polizzi and Farley’s daughter’s, Giovanna, 4, and Meilani, 5, respectively, were both in attendance, as well as Farley’s boyfriend, Zack Clayton Carpinello, who could be seen holding her son Greyson, 3, in one Instagram Story.

Mike will be able to join his Jersey Shore Family Reunion co-stars once again in less than two months, when he finishes his sentence at the Otisville Federal Correctional Institution in upstate New York for tax fraud. He’s scheduled to be released from prison on September 13.

Mike and Lauren married in November 2018, not letting his prison sentence alter their relationship. “Mike and I are stronger than ever,” Lauren told Us Weekly in April, just three weeks after he reported. “We talk every day and we see each other at least once a week.”

Mike’s Jersey Shore family frequently visits him behind bars, with Pauly “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio telling Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live that Sorrentino is “doing really well,” adding, “I went to visit him and I thought they were going to basically strip-search me, but that wasn’t the case. It was very laid-back. He’s happy, positive. He’s just so happy to get it over with and he just wants to come out. He sees [his wife] Lauren like, every week. He’s almost done.”

Cohen then asked DelVecchio about Fyre festival founder Billy McFarland, who is serving time at the same facility, and if he saw him. “I did. It was cool, he was with his family visiting,” he said. “We were visiting Mike, his family was visiting him. I was like, ‘This is so weird.’ We were at picnic tables outside. There were no bars! You pictures jail bars and cells and guys with guns — they could have taken my phone, but I had my phone on me and everything.”