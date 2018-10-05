Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino’s Lawyer Speaks out on ‘Jersey Shore’ Star’s Prison Sentence

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino’s lawyer said he is “disappointed” by the Jersey Shore star’s eight-month prison sentence for tax evasion, especially after Sorrentino managed to get his life back on track.

“We’re disappointed. … We hoped for probation,” attorney Henry E. Klingeman told reporters outside a New Jersey federal courthouse Friday, reports Us Weekly. “But the judge gave her reasons.”

Klingeman added that Sorrentino “righted his life,” referring to the 36-year-old getting sober after battling with substance abuse.

“That progress has been interrupted, but this doesn’t set him back,” Klingeman said.

The attorney said he asked the judge to allow Sorrentino another 30 to 60 days before he surrenders to authorities so he can marry his fiancee, Lauren Pesce.

Sorrentino’s representative also issued a statement after the sentencing hearing, which was attended by Jersey Shore co-stars Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Deena Cortese, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Vinny Guadagnino, Pauly “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio and Angelina Pivarnick.

“Mike accepts the courts decision and looks forward to marrying his college sweetheart, Lauren Pesce and moving forward together after serving his sentence,” the statement reads. “He anticipates to come back stronger as an individual and couple in the same healthy mind set that he has had for the last 3 years. He and Lauren are both so thankful for everyone’s support and prayers!”

Sorrentino was sentenced to eight months in prison, 500 hours of community service, a $10,000 fine and two years of supervised release. He previously paid $123,913 in restitution. His attorneys hoped the judge would only receive probation, while prosecutors argued for a 14-month prison sentence.

The Jersey Shore star pleaded guilty to one count of tax evasion in January 2018, four years after he was indicted along with his brother Marc. The siblings were charged with not paying $8.9 million worth of income tax from 2010 to 2012. Marc pleaded guilty to one count of aiding in the preparation of a fake tax return and received a two-year prison sentence and a $75,000 fine.

The sentence for Sorrentino came a day after he marked 34 months of sobriety. He told PEOPLE in April he “worked so hard” to change his ways after going to rehab for his addictions to prescription medication, alcohol and drugs.

“I worked so hard to turn my life around and be the best person I can be. I did it, and good things came around,” Sorrentino said in April. “I’ve done everything in my power to better myself. I really feel that I’m in the best situation possible.”

Sorrentino can still be seen in new episodes of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation on MTV Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.

