Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Celebrates 3 Years Sobriety Before Prison Sentence

Mike “The Situation” Sorrenitno celebrated a major milestone on Saturday by marking three years of sobriety a few days after bringing some holiday cheer to a rehab center in New Jersey.

“Big daddy Sitch celebrating 3 years of sobriety & teaming up with [Discovery Institute for Addictive Disorders] to bring a holiday meal to Phoenix Recovery House in Eatontown NJ for Christmas,” Sorrentino wrote, alongside a photo from his visit.

Sorrentino visited the Discovery Institute on Wednesday. The center shared photos and video of the Jersey Shore star’s visit on their Instagram page.

In one video, Sorrentino was asked what it was like to film an entire season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation while sober for the first time. He also reflected on his upcoming jail sentence.

“I am paying for a mistake that happened five or six years ago,” Sorrentino said in the video. “The only one that’s going to save you is you.”

On his own Instagram page, Sorrentino shared positive messages he recently received from fans, who said his sobriety has been a major influence on their lives as well.

“You are incredible for turning your life around like you did… and I’m obsessed with your love for foods and how you make everything plural, cracks me up. Keep on being amazing and eating that [funfetti],” one fan wrote.

One social worker from Pittsburgh wrote to Sorrentino, “Your story reaches MILLIONS and you are HUGE inspiration to anyone trying to make a change in any aspect of their lives. Thank you for being brave enough to share your story with the entire world and using your platform for good. Happy Holidays.”

“2019 will be your year of advancement,” Sorrentino wrote in another Instagram Story post. “God is taking you to another level.”

Sorrentino was ordered to report to prison on or after Jan. 15 after he was sentenced to eight months in prison for tax evasion charges in October. The reality star and his brother Marc Sorrentino failed to pay income tax between 2010 and 2012, prosecutors said. Part of Sorrenitno’s sentence includes 500 hours of community service.

Before going to prison, Sorrentino also tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Lauren Pesce on Nov. 1. Most of his Jersey Shore co-stars were at the ceremony, and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Jenni “JWoww” Farley’s daughters served as flower girls.

“We are so incredibly excited to begin our journey as husband and wife!” the couple said in a statement after the wedding. “We are each other’s best friend and together we can handle anything. Thank you to all our family, friends and fans who have supported us every step of the way. Gym, Tan, Laurens is the new GTL! With Love, Mr. & Mrs. Michael Sorrentino.”

Jersey Shore Family Vacation was renewed for a third season earlier this month.

