Mike ‘The Situation’ 18 Months Sober After A Painkiller Addiction ‘Spiral’

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino revealed he has been "100 percent" sober for the last 18 months following his second stint in rehab.

The Jersey Shore star has struggled with a prescription drug addiction since his first time in rehab back in 2012. As seen on the wildly popular MTV show, Mike would typically hit the gym to get a workout in when he was dealing with stress. However, in 2015, the now 34-year-old cracked his ribs and was prescribed painkillers. The experience resulted in Mike relapsing for a time, but he now says that his life is back on track.

"From there it was just a spiral," he said during an interview with People. "Your emotions are blocked. So you really ruin relationships with everyone in your life."

Mike explained that he is at a point in his life where taking care of his body is a top priority.

"It's my life, and I have to take care of it," he said. "If I'm not healthy mentally and physically, I'm not going to make it."

While his sobriety journey has been going quite well, Mike has found himself in the midst of another troubling situation. Mike and his brother Marc Sorrentino were recently indicted for tax evasion and structuring and falsifying records. Prosecutors on the case accused the two of them of failing to pay $8.9 million, according to E! News.

The two pleaded not guilty to the charges on their 2014 tax offenses. A trial has been set for next year.

Mike "The Situation" made the comments about his sobriety only days before the WE tv reality show Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition. Sorrentino is appearing alongside his brothers Marc and Frank Jr.

WE Tv released a statement about the reality star that read: "[Mike] Sorrentino wants to fix things with his brothers Marc and Frank Jr. With the looming threat of jail time for tax evasion putting a major strain on their relationship, these three brothers must put their pride aside to bring their family back together."

