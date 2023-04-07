Michelle Duggar Appears to Break Family Dress Code

The matriarch of the Duggar family is going viral for appearing to break her family's strict dress code — but a closer look shows that that's not actually the case. Michelle Duggar had 19 Kids and Counting fans talking about her attire after a recent outing with her nine daughters. The 56-year-old had the comment section on fire under daughter Jessa (Duggar) Seewald's Instagram post on Wednesday after fans thought they spotted her in black leggings – which would make a rare break from the conservative religious family's dress code for women.

"The older everyone gets, the busier life gets- which means it's always extra special when we manage to get all 9 of us sisters + mom together again in the same place at the same time. Last week was golden," Jessa wrote alongside the picture, which also featured sisters Jana, 33; Jill, 31; Jessa, 30; Jinger, 29, and Joy-Anna, 25, all wearing pants. In the snapshot, the younger girls, Johannah, 17; Jennifer, 15; Jordyn-Grace, 14, and Josie, 13, all wore skirts as per their family's rules.

Michelle's leggings had people in the comments going off, with one person writing, "Is Michelle wearing pants? Did I miss something?" and another commenting, "Wow even Michelle has pants on." However, other fans pointed out that if you zoom in on the photo, Michelle is in fact wearing black leggings underneath a skirt of the same color. "Sorry y'all. That's not pants," one person pointed out. "It's an athletic skirt with leggings attached underneath. Take another look!"

Michelle and her husband Jim Bob Duggar, 57, laid out strict rules for their family based on the Institute in Basic Life Principles, an organization established by disgraced minister Bill Gothard in 1961, more than five decades before Gothard left the church amid accusations of harassment and molestation. Jinger Duggar Vuolo opened up about her parents' dress code in her and her husband Jeremy Vuolo's 2021 book The Hope We Hold: Finding Peace in the Promises of God.

"My mom had always dressed us girls in skirts and dresses, a standard that was taken from Deuteronomy 22:5, which says, 'A woman shall not wear a man's garment,' (ESV) and I never really questioned it," Jinger wrote. "Modesty was a huge topic in our house, and we believed that wearing skirts instead of pants was a central part of being modest. But I wanted to discover for myself what the Bible had to say."

Jinger told PopCulture.com in January ahead of the release of her book Becoming Free Indeed that she has since developed her own religious beliefs away from the "harmful" teachings of Gothard, and when it comes to her family members who still follow his guidance, "I think that, at some point, you just agree to disagree."