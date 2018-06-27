Memorial Set up for Richard ‘Old Man’ Harrison at ‘Pawn Stars’ Shop

The Gold & Silver Pawn Shop is honoring the late Richard “Old Man” Harrison with a makeshift memorial.

Los Angeles’ renowned Gold & Silver Pawn Shop, first opened by Harrison and his son in 1989 and showcased on History Channel’s Pawn Stars, is boasting a growing memorial for their late patriarch following his death on Monday, TMZ reports. According to sources close to the family, the shop set up a makeshift memorial in the corner featuring his chair, hat, coffee cup, pictures, and even a life-sized cardboard cutout, though it has quickly grown as fans of the “Old Man” drop off flowers and other items.

Following news of his death, which his son, Rick Harrison, announced on Facebook with a touching post, fans flocked to social media to mourn the fan-favorite Pawn Stars cast member.

“Sad news that the ‘old man’ from Pawn Stars passed away. He was a navy veteran & an extremely entertaining part of the show. RIP Richard Harrison take card, ‘Old Man,’” one fan wrote.

“RIP ‘old man’ Richard Harrison from Pawn Stars I’ve missed seeing you. God Speed,” another commented.

Harrison, who served 20 years in U.S. Navy and attained the rank of first-class petty officer before being discharged, was also honored by the U.S. Navy.

“RIP Richard ‘Old Man’ Harrison of Pawn Stars. As he mentioned many times on the show, he was a proud 20-year Navy vet who had served aboard fleet tug USS Chowanoc (ATF-100),” the U.S. Navy Twitter account wrote alongside an image of Harrison during his time in service.

Although the circumstances surrounding Harrison’s death were originally not known, his son later revealed that he had lost his long battle with Parkinson’s Disease.

“Today I lost a friend, a father, a teacher and so much more. The Old Man lost his long battle with Parkinson’s this morning. Love you Dad. See you on the other side,” Rick wrote on Instagram.

Harrison, who had risen to popularity on the History Channel series and quickly became a fan-favorite for tough demeanor, eye for picking treasures out of trash, and his vast knowledge of history, had made fewer appearances on Pawn Stars in recent years. He had not been a series regular since 2015.