Melyssa Ford Fractures Skull in Serious Car Accident

Reality television star Melyssa Ford has been badly injured in a shocking car accident, reports TMZ.

Real Housewives of Atlanta personality Claudia Johnson, who is good friends with the video vixen, posted a photo on Instagram Saturday of Ford laying on the ground surrounded by people trying to help her after her Jeep was hit by an 18-wheeler on a Los Angeles highway, flipping multiple times.

“It’s a shame I have to do this to let folks know the seriousness of [Melyssa Ford’s] accident (I got her permission first) but here it is,” Johnson captioned the photo. “She was involved in a horrific accident that could have easily taken her life. It’s actually a miracle she survived. She’s injured FOR REAL. She doesn’t even remember this as she has a huge gash in her head and blood on the brain. This was sent to me by a Good Samaritan that didn’t know who he was helping but once he saw the story online he contacted me knowing we’re friends and he was following me.”

She went on to ask anyone who might have witnessed the crash to reach out to her with information, adding, “as you can imagine Melyssa doesn’t remember much so I’m hoping witnesses will come forward and assist in putting the pieces back together. She was hit by an 18 wheeler.”

After asking people in the comment section to refrain from saying anything disrespectful, she concluded, “Everyone please send love and prayers to our friend.”

Ford has appeared on television as the host of BET’s Style as well as on the Bravo reality series Blood, Sweat & Heels, which documented her life and struggle to become a New York realtor in 2014.

Photo credit: Instagram/Melyssa Ford