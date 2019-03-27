Meghan McCain Confronts ‘The View’ Critic Over Twitter Insult: ‘You Were at My Wedding’

Meghan McCain’s clapback at political commentator Denise McAllister quickly went viral after the latter shared a rather uncharitable opinion of The View on Twitter.

McAllister shared an article criticizing the morning talk show and featuring McCain as the main image on her Twitter Monday, writing, “Can someone explain to me the purpose of The View?” and describing the roundtable using a derogatory term for little people and accusing them of “ricocheting ignorance and lack of emotional regulation.”

McCain responded soon after in brief, “you were at my wedding Denise….”

McAllister, who writes for The Federalist, a conservative website published by McCain’s husband, Ben Domenech, was quick to walk back her comments.

“I think the photo on the story made it look like this was personally directed at you, Meghan,” she replied. “My comment was directed at The View and the mental [slur] who surround you.”

She continued, “I don’t even know how you do it daily and my hat is off to you for standing strong in the midst of crazy.”

The daughter of late Sen. John McCain has yet to respond to her clarification, but her quippy response has been embraced by the internet as a new meme.

“Julius Caesar, while being stabbed in the back: you were at my wedding Denise…” one user joked.

This is just the latest drama to come out of The View, as excerpts of the upcoming book Ladies Who Punch: The Explosive Inside Story of The View published by Variety have been making headlines.

In the latest, former host Rosie O’Donnell admitted to having “a little bit of a crush” on her former co-host Elisabeth Hasselbeck, telling the author, “I think there were underlying lesbian undertones on both parts. I think this is something that will hurt her if you write it. She was the MVP of a Division 1 softball team for two years that won the finals. There are not many, in my life, girls with such athletic talent on sports teams that are traditionally male that aren’t at least a little bit gay.”

“[It’s] not that I wanted to kiss her,” she continued. “I wanted to support, raise, elevate her, like she was the freshman star shortstop and I was the captain of the team. … I was going to Scottie Pippen her. If I was [Michael] Jordan, I was going to give her and the ball and let her shoot. But it was in no way sexualized.”

Hasselback soon responded on Fox & Friends Tuesday, saying of the excerpt, “I’d like to be able to say that I didn’t, but I read that. I’ll be very honest: I read it and I immediately started praying. … And I pray now the Holy Spirit gives me the words to articulate this, but I think it can be addressed with both truth and grace.”

She continued, “If you took her words and you replaced ‘Rosie’ for ‘Ronald,’ there would be an objectification of women in the workplace, so that is disturbing and it’s wrong. And whether you’re a man or whether you’re a woman and you’re objectifying women in the workplace, it’s wrong.”

