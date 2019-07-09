Meghan King Edmonds’ Son Learns to ‘Cheers’ His Drink After Brain Damage Diagnosis

A few days after Meghan King Edmonds announced that her and husband Jim Edmonds’ son was diagnosed with irreversible brain damage, the Real Housewives of Orange County star shared a sweet video of little Hart learning how to “cheers” his drink. In the footage, which King Edmonds captioned, “Cheers,” the 13-month-old drank from a blue water cup while wearing a red onesie, tapping the drink against his nanny Carly Wilson’s glass.

“Take a drink,” Wilson said from behind the camera, with Hart smiling and drinking some more.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Meghan and Jim welcomed Hart and his twin brother, Hayes, in June 2018. The couple also shares 2-year-old daughter Aspen.

The former reality star opened up about her son’s recent diagnosis in a blog post titled “My Hart” on Thursday.

“From the minute he was born I knew something was different with Hart,” Meghan wrote. “The nurses struggled to straighten his legs to measure his length. He suckled hard, shallow, and often until I bled and he spit up black.”

She admitted that she “just knew” something was wrong, which eventually an “elective MRI with anesthesia” confirmed after weeks of appointments with specialists, several of whom told Meghan her son was “fine.”

“Hart has minor Periventricular Leukomalacia on both sides of his brain (namely the white matter), but more so on his right,” she wrote. “[The doctor] said that this explains all of my concerns: the rigidity in his muscles, the (somewhat) delayed physical milestones, the lack of fluidity with arm and leg movements, the stiffness in joints, the weakness in his lower back, the somewhat favored use of his right side.”

She added, “I do not see his diagnosis as anything but a gift: we were chosen to take on this special person. I truly feel as if we’ve doubled down and won the underdog hand. Truly.”

Meghan and Jim made headlines last month when the former professional baseball player was caught texting another woman.

“I only blame my husband for his actions: he made the choice to betray my trust and jeopardize our marriage,” Meghan told Us Weekly at the time. “His recklessness also allowed this woman to profit from my heartbreak — but now that her name is out there, she won’t be able to shake down any other families as I rebuild mine.”

“Regrettably, I had a lapse in judgement,” Jim admitted to the magazine. “I engaged in an inappropriate conversation with this person.”

“At no time was there any type of relationship or physical contact. Absolutely none. This is someone trying to profit from my name. I am aware she has done this to others in the past,” he continued, claiming he has “never had any sort of physical relationship outside of my marriage with her or anyone else.”