Meet the Castaways of ABC’s New Reality Series ‘Castaways’

ABC’s new reality series Castaways will be dropping 12 people in the middle of the South Pacific, and audiences are getting their first look at the cast.

On June 20, the alphabet network announced new competition series Castaways, a mashup of CBS’ competition series Survivor and ABC‘s own past series Lost. The series will follow the journey of 12 constants, every day individuals who are dropped in the middle of the South Pacific and forced to survive on the resources around them, including washed up luggage that mimics a plane crash.

The series will test “the human need for companionship under extreme circumstances as each individual learns there are other castaways out there but are unaware of how many, their locations or when they will be rescued,” all while showing flashbacks to the contestants’ lives back home.

Here are the 12 castaways of ABC’s Castaways.

Angel Alvarenga

Angel Alvarenga, of Chatsworth, California, is the youngest castaway in the new series. Having been raised by his grandmother in Honduras after his own mother immigrated alone to the United States, he currently finds himself feeling stuck after, at the age of 15, followed her footsteps in the hopes of being closer to her. After his brother became a victim of gang violence, he is now searching for a way to return home to Honduras.



Terry Allen

Contestant Terry Allen, 62, in searching for independence and a love that is not solely rooted in her family when she is dropped in the South Pacific, far away from her home in Agoura, California, and her parents suffering from dementia and daughter she is about to see off to college.

Eric Brown

Glendale, California native Eric Brown fulfilled his childhood dream when he joined the U.S. Navy, and after seven years of service, he finally began to heal from the depression he suffered as a result of the things he had witnessed thanks to his girlfriend, Elise, who he recently married. Their marriage remains a secret, though, as Eliza fears how others will react to their interracial relationship.



Sawyer Brown

A sponsored obstacle-course racing athlete, Sawyer Brown, from Willseyville, New York, already has a leg up on the competition when it comes to enduring physically demanding tasks. As fans meet him on the series, they will learn of his past, which includes struggles with drugs and alcohol, and his hope to help his own brother, who struggles with substance-abuse and depression.

Tim Burke

Retired U.S. Army Green Beret Tim Burke, 50, has moved from fighting America’s conflicts on foreign battlefields to traveling the globe undercover to rescue girls from sex-trafficking rings. As he enters the unfamiliar territory of Indonesia, he will be forced to confront the issues that he has neglected at home.



Robbie Gibbons

Robbie Gibbons, 42, of Birmingham, Alabama, will leave his four children behind to embark on the difficult journey. Struggling with weight issues, currently weighing 390 pounds, a teaser trailer for Castaways showed flashbacks to Gibbons’ home life, detailing his struggle and his search for answers.

Reshanna Hearvy

New York City native Reshanna Hearvy, 24, will have her bubbly personality put to the test when she abandons the big city for a remote location where she will struggle to make it on her own. Throughout her time on the islands, fans will catch glimpses into the struggles that are hidden beneath her personality, including her struggle living in a shelter and being separated from her family.



Matt Jaskol

Formula 4 racecar driver Matt Jaskol 32, joins the contestants. The Las Vegas native was forced to abandon his dream career, which was launched when he was just 16, when the financial market crashed in 2008, trading in racecars for he family woodworking business.

Krichelle Kerbow

Krichelle Kerbow already knows what it is like to live off the grid, the 25-year-old residing deep inside the jungles of Hawaii with her family. She’ll make her dream of traveling the world come true when she journeys to the South Pacific for Castaways, though she worries that her family will fall apart without her there.



Richard Rogers

Growing up in the Pacific Northwest, 35-year-old Richard Rogers already has many of the skills necessary to survive the challenge, but leaving for Indonesia will mean leaving behind his fiancée, Libby, and her two children, who he is learning to be a parental figure for.

Kenzi Whittington

Hailing from Nashville, Tennessee, the city she moved after graduating from high school, 24-year-old Kenzi Whittington is pursuing her dreams of becoming of a country music recording artist. Castaways will reveal that Whittigton’s dream is not as always as magical as it may seem, and that she struggles with doubt of whether or not she will make it in the industry.



Tracee Wnetrzak

Self-described super-mom Tracee Wnetrzak, 41, of Quartz Hill, California, already knows how to juggle several tasks at once, but she will be forced to say goodbye to her family – five generations all living under one roof – as she travels to a foreign country for the reality series.

First Look Trailer

While there is still more than a month until fans can feast their eyes upon the new series, ABC has already released a first look trailer for Castaways.



The trailer offers fans a first glimpse into the conditions that the castaways will be surviving in, showing flashes of abandoned structures and washed up luggage as stranded individuals attempt to survive in the unfamiliar and unwelcoming surroundings.



“They are lost, stranded, and alone,” a man’s voice narrates the trailer, ultimately penning the question “Will they choose to survive alone, or will they attempt to find the others?”

When will ‘Castaway’s premiere?

Castaways is set to premiere Tuesday, August 7, at 10 p.m. ET on ABC, airing alongside established series Bachelor in Paradise, which will be airing its fifth season.



The series is produced by Nomad Entertainment. Kat Kahler, who previously worked as creator and executive producer on Discovery’s Alaska: The Last Frontier and executive produced History Channel’s Alone and The Selection, serves as showrunner.