Matt Roloff Pulls out the ‘Big Guns’ for Christmas

Little People, Big World patriarch Matt Roloff is enlisting the help of his grandson for a Christmas reminder.

Tori pulled out the Big Guns to remind you… Don’t forget to have grandpa’s Lucy book under your tree. Http://Mattroloffmedia.com A post shared by Matt Roloff (@mattroloff) on Dec 6, 2017 at 3:05pm PST

Roloff has a lot to be thankful for this year. Not only did his twin sons, Zach and Jeremy welcome a son and daughter, respectively, but the 56-year-old first-time grandpa also published his first children’s book.

And with the holidays here, Roloff’s debut, Little Lucy, Big Race would make a great Christmas present — at least how his daughter-in-law, Tori, wife of son Zach, sees it.

On Dec. 6, Roloff took to Instagram to share an image of his grandson, Jackson Kyle to help promote his book as per a note from Tori.

“Tori pulled out the Big Guns to remind you… Don’t forget to have grandpa’s Lucy book under your tree,” Roloff wrote alongside the photo of Jackson decked out in festive gear.

The book, which is dedicated to Jackson Kyle, provided the TLC patriarch with the motivation to finish the book. As he shares on his website, it also helped him to realize a lifelong dream of becoming a children’s book author.

Roloff clearly loves being a grandfather. Last week he took to Instagram to share how he had the chance to babysit Jackson twice in the past week.

Got to babysit Jackson …. not once…. but twice this past week!! First one was in the office while zach and tori were filming a scene… it was my very first solo babysitting gig with this little guy. Then again last night at their house while they had to run a few errands.. I’m sooooo thrilled they trust this old goat (me) with their Dreamboat of a baby !! A post shared by Matt Roloff (@mattroloff) on Dec 3, 2017 at 7:42pm PST

“First one was in the office while Zach and Tori were filming a scene… it was my very first solo babysitting gig with this little guy,” he said. “Then again last night at their house while they had to run a few errands.. I’m sooooo thrilled they trust this old goat (me) with their Dreamboat of a baby!!”

Little People, Big World is currently in production and set to debut its 13th season next year on TLC.

Photo credit: Instagram / @mattroloff