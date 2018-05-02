‘Little People, Big World’ Dad Matt Roloff Reportedly Leaving the Farm

Is Matt Roloff moving away from the farm? The Little People, Big World cast member is thinking about leaving Roloff Farm after nearly 30 years to move in with his girlfriend, Caryn Chandler, in Portland.

Roloff reportedly purchased a $500,000 three-bedroom, two-bathroom house last summer, but now it’s finally move-in ready.

Roloff has been outspoken about disliking his living arrangement with his ex-wife Amy Roloff. The two divorced in 2016 but remain business partners, resulting in Amy living in the family house and Roloff living in a smaller house on the farm less than 500 feet away from Amy’s.

Last week, Roloff shared a photo of himself standing outside of what appears to be his new house, although he had previously revealed that he was intending to flip and sell that same dwelling.

“After many crazy ups and down I’ve finally gotten this little gem all painted and fixed up,” he captioned the photo. “I can’t wait to show you a video of the inside final touches.”

Fans were surprised to see that Roloff had gone ahead and bought a new house off the farm, being that he was only considering the major move during the a recent episode of Little People, Big World.

“Are you going to move in?? Or sell?” one commented.

“Is this the house he bought to flip?” another asked.

Others assumed this was his new permanent residence.

“I feel that he should have stayed,” one user commented. “The farm is his as Amy’s. Who knows what was said in their divorce that we don’t know about. But, I feel that Matt is Roloff farm. He breaths the farm. To the point that he lost his marriage. I feel that he will always be sad that he had to move out of there. Is not the same that you wake up in the middle of the night and just stroll around the farm.”

In an older Instagram post, Roloff pondered the possibility of simply moving into the new house instead of selling at as per the plan.

“A house I bought on auction that I’m supposed to flip. But kinda like what I doing to it so might be hard to sell it when I done. Arg,” he captioned a video of the interior of a house.

In April 24th’s episode, Roloff lamented living so close to his ex.

“[Amy living in the main house] makes sense, but it wasn’t supposed to be permanent,” Roloff admitted. “I mean I’m living 500 feet from my ex. It’s awkward.”

“I’m either at a place now where I need to dig in my roots further on the farm and build a house that suits me, or I need to think about finding real estate off the farm,” he said. “It’s not easy. I’ve been on this farm more than half my life.”

He continued: “Am I gonna move off the farm? It’s tough thinking about spending eternity, or whatever that means, here with Amy. Now that Amy and I are divorced, I just want my own path that’s separate from Amy’s. It really has to do with just creating a little more balance in my own life.”

Little People, Big World airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.