Matt Roloff Shares Results of Recent Medical Test

It appears that Matt Roloff is going to be OK after his latest round of medical tests.

The Little People, Big World patriarch took to Instagram Wednesday to post a scary-looking photo of himself hooked up to medical testing machinery he revealed was to test his breathing function.

Videos by PopCulture.com

But despite the photo, Roloff reassured fans that he was doing just fine. “Had my breathing test today,” he captioned the photo. “I think I’m going to be ok. :))”

Fans were quick to send their well-wishes to the TLC personality.

“Sending Angels to watch over you Matt and your girlfriend,” one commented. “I hope all is well.”

Another echoed: “Glad you are ok Matt. Have a great weekend.”

Roloff has had a number of health issues over the years related to his diastrophic dwarfism, including hip, leg, knee, shoulder and arm problems.

As a kid, Roloff has been open about spending about two years in the hospital undergoing a number of corrective surgeries and procedures, a grueling process that has continued in his adult years.

In 2016, Roloff shared on social media that he was undergoing surgery to fix problems with his neck, and although the surgery went off without a hitch, the 56-year-old still walks with crutches to this day.

In addition to his health issues, Matt is also learning how to manage living on the same farm as ex-wife Amy Roloff.

In this season of the TLC reality series, trailers showed Matt confronting his ex about moving off the farm.

“I just want my own path away from the farm, away from Amy,” said Matt. “It’s always going to be awkward. I’m by Amy’s house.”

“I don’t want to make a decision in our relationship based on what Amy might do in the future,” Matt’s girlfriend Caryn Chandler responded. “I want to make our own decisions.”

But Amy didn’t seem too keen on the idea.

“I don’t think so,” she said.

Little People, Big World airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

Photo credit: Instagram/Matt Roloff