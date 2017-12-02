Here’s How Matt Baier Feels About Amber Portwood’s Pregnancy

Matt Baier and his wife are happy about his ex Amber Portwood‘s pregnancy, insisting that there’s no bad blood between them.

“We are very happy for Amber and her baby,” Jennifer Conlon, Baier’s wife, told Radar Online on Dec. 1. “We’re in love ourselves so we don’t have ill will. Their split was a blessing in disguise for everyone involved.”

Portwood and Baier were together for three years and engaged before they split in June. Baier was accused of infidelity, and he took a lie detector test, which he failed. They did try Marriage Boot Camp to save their relationship, but it didn’t work out.

Baier moved on, marrying Conlon in Las Vegas late last month. Portwood is now dating Andrew Glennon, and the couple is expecting their first child together.

“There are a lot of people who want me to bash Amber because of the situation,” Baier told Radar Online. “I have nothing but good thoughts and hopes for Amber. All I ever want is for her to be safe and happy. Amber is very intelligent. If she’s happy then I’m happy. She deserves to be happy.”

Last month, a friend of Baier’s said Baier was taking the pregnancy news “hard.” Baier told Radar Online the only thing he was shocked about was learning of the pregnancy through the media.

“She’s not under obligation to let me know,” he told the tabloid. “But I would’ve made the courtesy call because our relationship wasn’t over for long.”

Portwood, who starred on 16 & Pregnant and Teen Mom OG, is already the mother of 8-year-old Leah, whose father is Gary Shirley.

Photo credit: Instagram / @mattbept