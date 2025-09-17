‘MasterChef’: The Stress is on as the Clock Ticks Down in the Grand Finale (Exclusive Clip)

MasterChef: Dynamic Duos is coming to an end, and PopCulture.com has an exclusive sneak peek.

In the two-hour season finale, premiering Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on Fox, “The Top 3 duos face their last, most intimidating night of cooking in the MasterChef kitchen for the Grand Finale.”

“With an audience of friends and family, and the judges studying their every move, tonight the duos must perform their very best as a pair,” the official logline continues. “Across a three-course menu, they must ensure that every plate is up to exacting Michelin star standards, for them to take home a quarter of a million dollars, the trophy, and the first ever title of ‘America’s MasterChefs’. Find who wins the prize!”

In the exclusive clip, the clock is ticking down on the challenge, and as teams put the finishing touches on their dish, Jesse has to take a step back after accidentally burning his Brussels sprouts with only three minutes left. Not surprisingly, every team seems to be stressing as the end of the challenge nears and they’re even closer to possibly becoming America’s first MasterChefs.

With only three duos left, there is no telling who will be the winner and whose dish will steal the judges’ hearts. This season of MasterChef has seen some pretty stiff competition, and that is not stopping with this final night of cooking. It should be an entertaining episode, and just from the look of the exclusive clip, fans will be in for quite a ride.

MASTERCHEF: DYNAMIC DUOS: L-R: Contestants Jesse and Jessica in the MASTERCHEF: DYNAMIC DUOS Two-Hour Season Finale episode airing Wednesday, Sept. 17 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. Cr: Kelly Gardner / FOX. © 2025 FOXMEDIA LLC.

Fox renewed MasterChef for the current 15th season in April, marking a first for the series, as this season has included groups of two competing to be MasterChefs. Although MasterChef: Dynamic Duos will be ending, there will surely still be more MasterChef in the future. Plus, Gordon Ramsay is a staple on Fox and has plenty of other shows on the network, so fans will be able to look forward to much more of Ramsay in some way, shape, or form.

Be sure to watch the exclusive sneak peek from MasterChef: Dynamic Duos above and tune in to the “Grand Finale” on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on Fox, streaming the next day on Hulu. There can only be one duo standing to become MasterChefs, and at this point, it’s anyone’s prize.