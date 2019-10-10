‘Masked Singer’ Reveals Its Fourth Secret Celebrity, the Eagle

The Masked Singer has revealed the identity of three contestants in its first three episodes (the premiere counted as two episodes). On Wednesday, a fourth celebrity singer was voted off the show and forced to take of its mascot head in front of judges Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke and viewers.

In this week’s episode, viewers were introduced to The Eagle, The Flower, The Fox and The Penguin. The four had to face-off in two separate head-to-head match-ups, with the two losers being forced to do vocal battle in the Smackdown Round.

In last week’s episode, The Black Widow and The Flamingo won their head-to-head match-ups against The Leopard and ThePanda, respectively. In the Smackdown Round, Panda’s rendition of “All I Do Is Win” by DJ Khaled wasn’t good enough to top The Leopard’s cover of “Respect” by Aretha Franklin. The Panda was unmasked to reveal it was boxer Laila Ali.

In the premiere episodes, we lost The Ice Cream who was revealed to be game streamer Ninja, and The Egg who was ice skater and fashion icon Johnny Weir.

In Episode 4, the first singer was The Flower, who performed “9 to 5.” The judges guesses ranged from Mariah Carey to Patti LabBelle.

Next up was The Eagle who did “I Would Do Anything for Love.” Guesses were Brett Michaels, Pauly Shore, Craig Ferguson, Howard Stern and Adam Carolla.

The Flower won, which came as no surprise.

In the second head-to-head, The Fox took on The Penguin. First up was The Penguin, who sang “In the Middle.” The guesses are Melissa McCarthy, Megan Mullally, Kathy Griffin and Sherri Shepherd. The Fox then sang “The Love,” and the judges guessed Wesley Snipes, Leslie Odom Jr., Anthony Mackie and Tyrese Gibson.

After the vote, it was determined that the Smackdown round would be between The Eagle and The Penguin. In the final round, The Eagle goes with “These Boots are Made For Walking.” The Penguin tried out “I’m Worth it” and ended up winning the round.

That meant it was time for The Eagle to reveal itself. The final judges’ guesses were Adam Corolla from McCarth, Howard Stern from Thicke, Craig Ferguson from Jeong and Jeff Foxworthy from Scherzinger.

But they were all wrong! The Eagle is Dr. Drew Pinsky!