‘Masked Singer’ Reveals the Skeleton, and He’s a Beloved Musician

The Masked Singer was back on Wednesday night with six celebrity contestants performing to stay on the show and keep their real identities secret for another week. As always, panelists Jenny McCarthy, Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger did their best to guess who the masked singers are. They, along with the live studio audience, got to decide who would be unmasked.

The first singer was The Flamingo, who said in his clue package, “It reminds me of when I first started out and went from hoodrat to Hollywood triple threat.” He went on to sing “Foot Loose.” The guesses were Fantasia from Scherzinger, and other panelists guessed Ally Brooke, Adrienne Balon and Kandi Burress.

Next up was The Leopard who gave this clue: “After being passed from pack to pack, I found I can use my talent as my escape.” He did “Stitches” by Shawn Mendes. The guesses included Billy Porter, RuPaul and Neil Patrick Harris.

The third act was Black Widow, who said, “All you know for sure about me is my voice and my badonkadonk.” She sang “Before He Cheats” by Carrie Underwood. She also said she “never went to prom,” which had the panelists thinking it could be a child star. Thicke guessed Raven Symone, Scherzinger guessed Christina Aguilera, Jeong went with Tatiyana Ali.

The Skeleton went next, and said, “My life has been pretty great, but sometimes it feels like joint custody and I’m the deadbeat dad that only gets the kids on the weekend” before singing “Are You Gonna Be My Girl.” The guesses included Teller from Penn & Teller, Martin Short and Paul Shaffer.

The Thingamajig was fifth and said, “Don’t run with the bulls … Real magic comes from within.” He sang “Rainbow” by Kacey Musgraves and actually made the panelists emotional. The guesses were LeBron James, Dwight Howard and Montell Jordan.

Last up was The Butterfly. She said, “At the height of my career, I had everyone saying my name,” and hinted at possibly being from London. She sang “Livin’ On A Prayer” by Bon Jovi. The guesses were Fantasia, Mel B, Twiggy and Leona Lewis.

After the votes were tallied, the loser was The Skeleton, and he was forced to take off his mask and reveal himself. Two panelists guessed Paul Shaffer, one guessed Martin Short, and the fourth guessed Teller. And he turned out to be… Paul Shaffer!