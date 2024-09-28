Rockstar Colin James was recently involved in a serious car crash that landed him in the hospital for five days. While exact details of the incident are unclear, the blues rock guitarist injured his left hand and suffered other visible injuries as a result. The "Five Long Years" and "Voodoo Thing" artist canceled the remainder of his U.S. tour dates in the wake of the crash.

"Hey Folks. Unfortunately Colin was involved in a motor vehicle accident yesterday afternoon," an official Sept. 16 statement read. "He's recovering and doing well, but due to his injuries, he won't be able to continue on the rest of his US tour. He's sorry he won't be able to play these shows, and looks forward to coming back another time soon. Please contact your point of purchase for ticket refunds."

James followed up on Sunday, revealing a photo of himself recovering in bed alongside his dogs. He had a cast on his left wrist and a visible cut on his face. In the post's caption, he revealed he was hospitalized for five days and hopes to "be back on stage soon."

"Hey folks. Thank you so much for all the kind words and well wishes this past week, it means a lot," James wrote. "I am finally back home after 5 days in a New York hospital, reunited with my family and dogs. Luckily my wife was only 2 states away visiting family when the accident happened, and was able to be with me shortly after. The doctors have given me every assurance I will make a full recovery from my injuries and be back on stage soon.

"I want to give a shout out to the orthopedic and trauma staff at Albany Medical Center for their excellent care, helping me on my journey to recovery. Thanks to my wonderful band, crew, and management for all their support, and to everyone else who has expressed their concern. Believe it or not, I feel pretty lucky. See you at a show very soon!"