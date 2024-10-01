Members of the Alabama heavy metal band No Cure found themselves on the business of a knife while trying to stop a fight. The band was playing a show in Nashville when bassist Jake and vocalist Blaythe "tried to break up a fight and ended up both getting stabbed pretty bad."

"We are both going to be okay, however Jake is in worse condition," Blaythe wrote in an Instagram post on Sept. 26. "I got discharged this morning after they stitched up my arterial bleed, but Jake is still in the hospital. He's got 29 staples in his stomach, and 10 stitches in his shin. There is a good chance we will look in to some kind of merch drop or something to help with his medical expenses, but everything is still developing."



"SADLY, due to getting a little bit stabbed we will be missing both of our Florida shows this weekend, but we will still be ripping the Merauder Furnace Fest Pre Show next week," Blaythe added. "Nice try, but it ain't that easy to stop the stainless steel."

On Sept. 28, the band provided an update, revealing that they've put together "a couple shirts to help with the medical expenses from getting stabbed," which fans can purchase here. "We do not want to go the [GoFundMe] route unless we absolutely have to, and it feels better if people get something out of helping us with this. So if you want to wear the scar Jake will be wearing the rest of his life, we got you!"

"The shirts are comfort colors too, so they will be very soft and not knife like at all," the band joked. "There is zero chance this shirt will stab you." The message continued: "Sharing this around would be considered kind of you, and we really appreciate all the love and support shown here lately. You can find the tees at deathmetalhottopic and our printer has been kind enough to waive fees/eat the cost of production for us on this one. All money will go to our medical bills."



Finally, in regards to the alleged stabber, No Cure explained, "Also for those asking, yes the guy that stabbed us went to jail. The DA pressed charges. No we did not call the cops." The band then quipped, "Friends called EMS because we were leaking everywhere, which was nice of them. Yes that joke is funny anyway."