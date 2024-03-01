Married 'Big Brother' Couple Reportedly Headed for Divorce

Memphis Garrett and Christmas Abbott's relationship seems to be coming to an end, as TMZ reports the Big Brother couple is hurtling toward divorce after a contentious split last week.

The outlet reports that Abbott filed for a temporary domestic violence restraining order against her husband that was granted by a judge and that infidelity and lying are at the core of their split. A source close to the couple revealed that Abbott has been asking Garrett for a divorce for several months at this point and plans on following through soon by filing for the split herself.

Abbott told the outlet, "It is unfortunate that the actions and intentions of individuals involved in this situation have led to the exposure of personal and sensitive information. I believe that matters of this nature should be resolved in a private and respectful manner. I ask for privacy at this time to focus on my family."

Sources close to Garrett claim it was Abbott who had been unfaithful in their relationship over the past six months and that she allegedly made up domestic violence claims to get Garrett in trouble with police, who reportedly did escort him from the couple's shared home with his son, River. Garrett told TMZ, "My heart hurts. I did not want to have to file for divorce. I was doing everything in my power to work on our marriage. I only wish the very best in life for her and [Abbott's son] Loyal."

Big Brother fans watched Garrett and Abbott meet during Season 22 of the CBS competition show, where they became close allies before reportedly taking their relationship to the next level outside of the house. In June 2021, Garrett popped the question, and the couple tied the knot in May 2022.

Garrett told PopCulture.com in November 2021 that he had an instant connection with his bride-to-be. "Once I spent time with her, I was like 'This is, this is my future wife, literally without a doubt.' So it's a very interesting thing," he said at the time. "And it's a dynamic that I can't really... Have to put a finger on it, but the world definitely had to align it a certain way to put me and her in that house together."

He gushed, "Me and Christmas... that woman was made for me, and there's something there that I never thought that I would find, and I have it, and I'm so looking forward to spending the rest of my life with Christmas."