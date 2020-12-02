'Big Brother': Christmas Abbott and Memphis Garrett Dating After 'All-Stars' Romance Rumors

✖

Less than two months after Cody Calafiore took home the Big Brother: All-Stars win, two of the season's contestants have found a prize of their own — love! Memphis Garrett and Christmas Abbott revealed Tuesday that they were dating, putting to rest fan speculation throughout their season that they were being flirtatious with one another.

Abbott shared a series of cozy photos with Garrett on her Instagram, writing in the caption, "Love is not found, it’s built." Tagging her boyfriend and adding the hashtag "unexpected," Abbott doubled down that a moment caught on the Big Brother cameras that fans speculated was a quick kiss between the two was just a whispered plan. "I promise it wasn’t a kiss," she wrote in parentheses. Garrett shared one of the same photos to his own account, writing in the caption, "Sometimes people come into your life and you know they just belong. We tried to fight it but fate had its own plan. Excited for the future."

Both houseguests were involved with other people when they entered the Big Brother house, but the two insist nothing but a close friendship was formed until they were back in the real world and single. "My favorite trait about Memphis is that he understands and knows exactly who I am," Abbott told E! News. "He sees me and appreciates me for me and not who he thinks I should be, or who I have been in the past. He feels like my home. I also love his wild, unapologetic self. He is who he is." Garrett added of his feelings for Abbott, "The list could go on for days, but her contagious smile, unapologetic laugh and authenticity are just a few traits I love."

The two players became close allies in The Committee and the Wise Guys alliances, with Abbott making it to the final four, but neither expected to find love during their season. "I really didn't think that it would happen for me," Abbott continued to E! News. "I wasn't looking for a relationship, I was there to WIN. It's so wild to have this experience because we reverse engineered how society promotes falling in love. Memphis and I got to know one another through real conversations, building trust with each other and not starting with a physical connection. That's a rare thing!" Garrett agreed, adding, "Never in my mind would I ever think I would find love thanks to the Big Brother house, but sometimes fate has other plans."