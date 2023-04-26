'Big Brother's Memphis and Christmas Get Into Bar Fight Caught on Camera

Big Brother alums Memphis Garrett and Christmas Abbott were involved in a vicious fight outside of their Florida bar that was captured on video. According to TMZ, which published footage of the altercation, the incident occurred back in January outside of Garrett and Abbot's Ft. Lauderdale establishment, No Man's Land, when upset patrons became violent.

The outlet's source claims that a couple walked inside the bar and asked for drinks before Garrett informed them it was closed. That allegedly angered the customers, who reportedly refused to leave, setting Garrett off as he yelled, "F- you and your girlfriend!" Garrett and Abbott then reportedly took the two customers outside, where the couple's attorney, Brian Karpf, told TMZ that Garrett was attacked by the man.

Karpf claimed that Abbott, who he said was awaiting surgery for a neck injury at the time, tried to pull her husband away from the fray but got hit by the other woman. In the video, you can see a bartender trying to break things up. Abbott said she called the police and filed a report against the couple, who continued to throw things at the windows and would not leave, but her attorney said she decided not to press charges in the end after getting assurance that the two troublemakers wouldn't return.

Abbott and Garrett met during Season 22 of Big Brother, as they formed an alliance early on in the All-Stars edition. After confirming they were a couple outside of the house, the couple went on to get engaged in June 2021. "She said yes!! I love this woman unconditionally and I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with her. #final2forever," Garrett captioned photos of their engagement at the time. Abbott added in a post of her own, "We knew we would love each other forever. Im just so excited to officially say YES!!! #final2forever. ...Im still in SHOCK bc I had no idea this was coming but I'm so glad it did. @memphisgarrett you are my home, my forever."

The two tied the knot in a romantic ceremony last year. "Yesterday was perfect. This woman has changed my life forever," Garrett wrote of their wedding in May 2022. "She has shown me just how good life can actually be. I love you @christmasabbott." Abbott responded in a post of her own, "You make it easy...loving you is the best thing I can do. I'm so happy to start forever with you @memphisgarrett."