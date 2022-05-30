Divisive 'Big Brother' Couple Gets Married

✖

Big Brother stars Christmas Abbott and Memphis Garrett have tied the knot! The former reality stars said "I do" Saturday at the Georgia State Railroad Museum in Savannah, Georgia after first meeting on the CBS show's All-Stars season. While both Abbott and Garrett were controversial among the fans during that season, they only began dating after their season, confirming their relationship months after the finale aired.

Abbott looked back on their relationship with a montage-style video she shared on Instagram, writing in the caption, "The world watched us meet, become best friends, fall in love and now be married!!!!! Forever has begun!" Later, she shared a stunning photo from their reception, writing that the day "couldn't be more magical." Garrett also reflected on their big day in the aftermath, writing, "Yesterday was perfect. This woman has changed my life forever. She has shown me just how good life can actually be. I love you @christmasabbott."

Abbott and Garrett got engaged in June 2021 with a romantic beach proposal in Florida and are blending their families together. Memphis shares 7-year-old son River with his ex-wife, Ashley Zuppas, and Christmas is mom to 3-year-old son Loyal with her ex, Benjamin Bunn. Garrett told PopCulture.com in November that his connection with Abbott was one that felt fated, if unexpected. "Once I spent time with her, I was like 'This is, this is my future wife, literally without a doubt.' So it's a very interesting thing," he said at the time. "And it's a dynamic that I can't really... Have to put a finger on it, but the world definitely had to align it a certain way to put me and her in that house together."

"I wasn't a part of any reality TV for 10 years," he continued. "I was on Big Brother and then I moved on and did my career and I never would have ever gone back if it wasn't for COVID, if it wasn't for my restaurants being shut down, there would have been no way I would've gone back. So, it's just so crazy how the world works." When it came to wedding planning, Garrett said he was "very particular" with what he wanted for the big day, while Abbott was "not as much." He gushed, "Me and Christmas... that woman was made for me, and there's something there that I never thought that I would find, and I have it, and I'm so looking forward to spending the rest of my life with Christmas."