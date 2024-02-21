'Big Brother' Winner Marries in New Jersey Wedding

Big Brother winner Cody Calafiore is a married man now. PEOPLE Magazine shared exclusive photos of his New Jersey wedding to Cristie Laratta. They both grew up in the Garden State. They exchanged "I Do's" at Shadowbrook at Shrewsbury, a historic, 18-acre estate, surrounded by 200 loved ones. "We had an incredible time. It was the best day of our lives," Calafiore told the publication, noting their greatest visions for the day came true. "What was most important to us was celebrating with all our friends and family," he added. "We wanted a beautiful, heartfelt ceremony that captures the story of how we fell in love, and then high vibes all night and dancing the night away with everyone we love."

Calafiore's fellow Big Brother contestants — brother Paulie Calafiore, Derrick Levasseur, Tiffany Mitchell and Enzo Palumbo — were in attendance. Cara Maria Sorbello of The Challenge also was in attendance.

To solidify their love, Calafiore and Laratta enjoyed their first dance as husband and wife to "Thank God" by Kane and Katelyn Brown. "The song seemed to fit us perfectly and fit exactly what we wanted to say — that we are so grateful to have each other," Calafiore said.

The newlyweds met in a bar on July 4, 2015. Tehey got engaged in 2022. Calafiore proposed to Laratta in a surprise proposal at Riverside Gardens Park in Red Bank, New Jersey, during a beautiful sunset.

After enjoying their honeymoon in Antigua, the married couple are looking excited to enjoy life together as husband and wife. "I can't wait to continue our adventure and all that is to come from traveling, buying a home together, and starting a family," Laratta said to PEOPLE. "Hopefully babies!" Calafiore added.