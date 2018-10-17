Which ‘Married at First Sight’ Couples Decided to Stay Together?

It’s Decision Day for the Married at First Sight couples, and the newlyweds had a major choice to make — stay together forever or get divorced?

In Tuesday’s all-new episode of the Lifetime series (produced by Kinetic Content), the three couples who have spent the last few months exploring whether their unconventional marriages are forever were faced with the biggest decision of their relationship.

And while some stars were convinced they had found their soulmate, others were going in with some baggage they weren’t sure they could overcome. Here’s what the couples decided to do:

Amber Martorana and Dave Flaherty: After a season of dealing with Amber’s insecurities over her relationship with Dave, the couple decided to stay together and work on their issues.

Going into Decision Day, Dave said he was “51/49” on whether he and his wife would stay together, but that the two felt like they had overcome her obsession with his previous statement that he typically was attracted to brunette women before their marriage.

“We’re not in the place I hope we would be by now, there are just things that I think will always come up.” Amber told her husband on the big day before revealing it had “all been worth it.”

Dave added that while the two have reached their respective “breaking point” over the last eight weeks, “Today sitting here with you, I don’t want to rush any of this. I don’t want to rush feelings. I just want more time.”

Danielle Bergman and Bobby Dodd: The seemingly-perfect couple of the season predictably decided they wanted to continue their lives together after a blissful couple of months together as newlyweds. At Decision Day, Bobby called their marriage “a dream come true,” and Danielle said she was “head over heels in love” with her husband.

Mia Bally and Tristan Thompson: The most contentious couple in the season ended up deciding to stay together on Decision Day despite the drama that went down between them in their eight weeks of marriage.

After a fight just days before Decision Day resulted in Mia moving out of their apartment and threatening divorce, the couple ultimately decided their love for one another could overcome the constant drama of their relationship, which started before their honeymoon ever started, when Mia was arrested for allegedly stalking an ex, and continued through the season with accusations of the new bride being on dating apps.

“Mia, we have been through more in these eight weeks than some people have been through in eight years,” Tristan said on the big day. “The thing is, I wanna stay married to you.”

Mia responded, “We definitely have had our ups and downs … I totally want to stay together.”

That frame of mind clearly didn’t last, however. As previously reported, PEOPLE confirmed in September that the two had filed for divorce.

Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

