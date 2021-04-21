In 'Married at First Sight: Unmatchables,' the Experts Take on Singles With Some Serious 'Quirks' (Exclusive)

✖

Married at First Sight experts Pastor Calvin Roberson and Dr. Viviana Coles are taking on a whole new mission in the romance world with the hit Lifetime series' new spinoff, Married at First Sight: Unmatchables, premiering Wednesday. Working with some of the people they weren't able to find a love connection for on Married at First Sight, Pastor Cal and Dr. Viviana told PopCulture they have their work cut out for them as they strive to make "datable" some singles with pretty big hang-ups when it comes to love.

"They’re all awesome people, but they have challenges," Pastor Cal explained. "There's a reason they haven’t found 'the one.'" From a "serial ghoster" to a woman who's a little too comfortable eating her meals in the bathroom, "all these individuals are such sweet people," Cal assured. "They want love and deserve love, there’s just some tweaks [they need to make]." Unlike Married at First Sight, Unmatchables' singles are getting ready for a blind date instead of a wedding, but with just a week to undergo a "physical and emotional makeover," Pastor Cal and Dr. Viviana have a lot to take on. "We’re experts, not miracle workers," Cal joked.

"The endgame here is to make sure there’s a personal transformation so they can just be palatable on a date," Dr. Viviana explained. "We want them to be people who can get out there and lead with their best attributes instead of their quirks." At the base of some of these "quirks," Pastor Cal said there's often "some pain from the past or unresolved issues" that can cause people to divert into less socially acceptable patterns, and the show might "be a mirror" for some of the people facing their own problems in the dating world.

"It’s entertaining but it's also very educational," he told PopCulture. "I think people are going to see themselves in them and learn that love is available if you're willing to work at it." Dr. Viviana agreed that the core of the show, which has a bit more levity to it than Married at First Sight due to the lowered stakes, remains the importance of love in everyone's lives. "Love is at the core of everything we do and we want to be helpful," she shared, adding, "People who love love and love makeovers will love this."

Married at First Sight: Unmatchables (produced by Kinetic Content) premieres Wednesday, April 21 at 10 p.m. ET on Lifetime, following an all-new episode of Married at First Sight.