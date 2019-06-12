New ‘Married at First Sight’ Sex Expert Dr. Viviana Coles Will Help Couples Understand ‘True Intimacy’

Married at First Sight is adding a brand new expert to try and help its couples understand “true intimacy” as they navigate the unconventional start to their marriage.

Ahead of Wednesday’s Married at First Sight Season 9 premiere (produced by Kinetic Content), Dr. Viviana Coles opened up about her role as a sex expert on the Lifetime series in an interview with PopCulture.com.

While Coles knows her title can be intimidating for couples coming in for a session, she explained that being a sex expert means getting down to their true selves in and out of the bedroom.

“It’s mainly to help them to understand how true intimacy can be built on a strange new platform, like on TV,” Coles told PopCulture.com. “A lot of the times [the couples] would kind of look at me like, ‘What is she going to ask me about?’ … but at the end of our conversation, it’s not been something super intimidating.”

Counseling for couples of all kinds increases their rate of success, Coles explained, but with strangers who meet each other for the first time on their wedding day, it’s of vital importance.

“It’s definitely a more direct approach, in this situation,” she noted. “It’s a lot of cutting through the noise and getting to what matters in a relationship.”

Becoming comfortable with each other sexually is “just the way adults who are into each other play,” Coles added to PopCulture.com. But one of the biggest issues she noticed while filming the season was helping formerly single people figure out how to “stay true” to themselves while “being thrown into a twosome … literally overnight.”

And while Coles obviously can’t reveal what the newlyweds chose for their future on Decision Day, she admitted to being “definitely impressed” with how they handled the stress of the experience.

“I just can’t wait to see how it all plays out in the story,” she told PopCulture.com of the upcoming season. “Because they’re all colorful, colorful people, experts included.”

Married at First Sight Season 9 (produced by Kinetic Content) kicks off with the matchmaking special on Wednesday, June 12 at 8 p.m. ET, followed by the wedding episode at 9 p.m. ET, only on Lifetime.

