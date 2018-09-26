‘Married at First Sight’: Tristan Thompson Kicks Out Wife Mia Bally After Massive Argument

Married at First Sight couple Tristan Thompson and Mia Bally’s marriage is dissolving in front of our eyes.

During Tuesday’s all-new episode of the Lifetime series (produced by Kinetic Content), the couple’s move from Dallas, Texas to Houston was starting to take a toll on them, with Thompson feeling like his wife was putting off the things they needed to take care of and Bally feeling like Thompson was taking control of the situation without her input.

The biggest sticking point for the two became Thompson’s decision to cancel his insurance in favor of signing onto hers as a spouse, which he didn’t tell her before he put into action.

“This makes me feel like we’re not in this together at all,” Bally said. “I feel really hurt.”

But Thompson said he had wanted to, but found her unavailable due to her being busy at work, saying, “I’ve seen how stressed you’ve been and that’s why I felt like I had to do it all myself.”

It’s then that things escalated, with Bally telling her husband, “You talk way more than me, and you also talk over me, and it’s like I can’t voice any of my opinions or concerns because you’re voicing yours.”

Thompson then fired back of her hesitation to move, “You say s—, but you don’t mean it.”

Bally explained to the cameras, “Tristan always has to have control over a situation, and if doesn’t have that control he gets frustrated and takes it out on me. And that’s not going to keep us married for the next 50 years.”

Thompson didn’t take her criticism well, saying, “If she has apprehensions about being with me, I don’t want to be with you.”

Things for the couple got worse when the cameras shut off, resulting in a heated argument that resulted in Thompson asking Bally to take her things and leave their shared home.

“He basically gave me an ultimatum where I needed to go to Houston or I can’t stay here in our home and started packing up my stuff and literally threw me out like this was nothing,” Bally told a handheld camera late at night. “God forbid if something serious actually happened.”

Thompson, however, said he was done with the drama in his relationship with Bally. “I am so drained…but that doesn’t mean I’m gonna go through this for the rest of my life, same old explosions and miscommunications,” he said. “I can’t live like this. I have basically reached my breaking point.”

As previously reported, Bally did file for divorce from Thompson in September, and it’s becoming clearer as time goes on what it was that put an end to their bond.

Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

