‘Married at First Sight’ Husband ‘Done’ After Wife Found on Dating App

Tristan Thompson may be at his breaking point with new wife Mia Bally. The Married at First Sight couple was forced to confront their trust issues Tuesday after Mia was found on a dating app.

Mia and Tristan have been through a lot in their three weeks of marriage, starting earlier this season on the Lifetime show (produced by Kinetic Content) when Mia was detained on stalking charges in relation to an ex less than 48 hours after the two met! So when Tristan’s best friend called him in Tuesday’s episode to say he had found Mia’s profile on a dating app, the newlywed was understandably upset.

“This entire marriage, I feel like I’ve been completely honest with Mia and I’ve told her just to give me the truth,” he told the camera. “And it seems like she’s gone out of her way to hide things from me. I honestly don’t know what to believe or what to feel right now. I thought we were done with all the secrets and lies.”

When he confronted his new wife with this new information, she defended herself, saying it was an old, deactivated profile from before they got married.

“I don’t know, because I don’t know you!” Tristan shouted back, adding to the camera, “Mia is telling me that her profile isn’t active and she deleted the app, but I honestly don’t know if I can believe that. She’s lied to me before, so how do I know she’s not lying to me now?”

Tristan broke the sad truth to his wife that he doesn’t trust her, admitting “there’s a cloud … that is stopping me from falling in love with you! … And now this too? I’m done.”

This time of crisis called for some help from Married at First Sight relationship expert Dr. Jessica Griffin, who video conferenced the couple to help them work through this.

“I felt there were times that I was falling in love with her, but now I don’t know,” Tristan admitted, saying everything feels like “a lie” in his marriage. He even removed his wedding ring, he revealed, which upset Mia, insistent she was telling the truth about the dating app.

“He’s shutting me out, and I don’t know what that means for our marriage,” she said.

With the help of the experts, Tristan promised to work on his resentment towards Mia over her lying about her arrest, while she promised to continue to be honest with her husband.

“I still have the faith and belief in Mia, and I still have the faith and belief in us,” Tristan said.

