'Real Housewives of Atlanta' Season 12 Reunion to Be Filmed Remotely Due to Coronavirus

The Real Housewives of Atlanta will hash out their drama-filled season virtually as the Bravo series' reunion is set to be filmed remotely via home video amid the coronavirus pandemic, Andy Cohen revealed on Monday’s episode of his SiriusXM show, Andy Cohen Live. Despite most television production being shuttered mid-March, NeNe Leakes, Kandi Burruss, Cynthia Bailey, Kenya Moore, Porsha Williams and Eva Marcille are all expected to be in attendance during the virtual reunion, as are friends Marlo Hampton and Tanya Sam.

Cohen explained that because the reunion was scheduled to film after all non-essential work in California and Georgia was shut down, the RHOA crew had to get a little creative when it came to ending the season as close to normal as possible. "Listen, this is obviously not how we would prefer to do, it but life is not how we prefer it right now," Cohen said during Monday's broadcast. "We want to be in the same room, but we cannot risk the health and safety of our Housewives and our incredible crew in Georgia. ...Atlanta is regarded by many as the Super Bowl of reunion shows. It is one of my favorite reunions to shoot, I look forward to it. And the fact of the matter is, it’s either we do it this way or there is no Super Bowl this year."

There was no real option to move on to the next season of RHOA without having a reunion filmed, Cohen explained, as it would disrupt the dynamic of the women to wait until the pandemic is under control. "We need to reset the table with the ladies in Atlanta. If we wait for this pandemic to be over for when we all are in the same room, it’s going to delay everything. We need to move forward. We need to live in reality right now, and reality right now is if we’re going to do this, we’re going to do this virtually."

Bravo has yet to announce when the RHOA reunion will air, but the Season 12 finale is scheduled to air Sunday, April 19.