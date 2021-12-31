‘Married at First Sight’ Star Says Ryan Obure Shocks Fans With Real Reason for Divorce From Clara

Married at First Sight: Atlanta star Ryan Obure is speaking out about why he opted to walk away from his marriage to Clara. Viewers of the show remember the two struggled to connect through intimacy and sexually. Clara expressed her frustrations to her co-stars, as well as the experts, not understanding why Ryan was in opposition. Clara also took issue with the fact that Ryan had never told a girl he’s dated that he loved her, despite being in multi-year relationships. Still, it didn’t stop them from saying “Yes” on Decision Day. And by the reunion special, the couple announced they were living together, purchasing a home, and even planning to have a major wedding celebration to ring in the New Year. But within days of the MAFS reunion airing, the two announced they’d be going their separate ways.

Now, Ryan is giving his side of the story. And it appears it comes at a time where he’s grown tired of Clara telling alleged false truths through click-baitey Instagram and TikTok videos. Though many believe lack of sexual chemistry tore the couple apart, Ryan says it was Clara’s lack of effort to immerse herself in his culture. The couple made history as the first interracial couple in the show’s history. Ryan is Black.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In a nine-slide explanation to his Instagram pages, Ryan laid out the cultural differences he says he experienced during filming and after, despite months of marital counseling to try and make it work. He also says that Clara was aware of his issues but deflected on-camera by using lack of sex as the reason for their reason for the disconnect. Overall, he wishes he made his feelings known publicly sooner.

“You can’t truly be open to marry another race and not want to marry their culture (or at least at the minimum understand it),” he wrote, adding that the “Black experience and Black culture are not monolithic” and are “ever-evolving and ever-changing with time.” He also laid out specific examples. “What I can say is: walking into a family gathering and not speaking to anyone and scrolling through your phone will never fly and declining food (outside of a food allergy or avoidance) because you don’t like the way it looks won’t help either,” he explained, adding that he has vegans and pescetarians in his family that don’t behave as such.

He also says that things became more complicated when considering whether to start a family. “By marrying into a different race/culture you inherently adopt parts of their identity,” he wrote, adding, “most importantly, your kids 100% will, and your kids will need you to help navigate it.”

The biggest hit came in terms of Clara’s frustrations over sex. “Hearing more frustrations over the lack of sex in the first two weeks than spiritual and mental capability were alarming,” he wrote. “Before committing to buying a home without any financial support from your spouse, these answers are important.”

Ryan says they differed in terms of mentality, faith, and work. He says Clara’s questioning of why he’s so determined in his line of work was shocking and added to her not understanding his quest for greatness as a Black man. Clara has not responded.