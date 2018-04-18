‘Married at First Sight’ Couple Molly and Jonathan Decide to Get Divorced Before Decision Day

This Married at First Sight couple couldn't even make it to decision day.

This season of the Lifetime reality show will not have a three-for-three success rate after Molly Duff and Jonathan Francetic decided in Tuesday's episode, prior to Decision Day, that they were not going to continue in their marriage after seven weeks together.

This didn't come as a surprise for many fans after the explosive fight the couple had at the end of last week's episode.

"We really didn't have anything to say to each other except that we agree that we both pretty much think this marriage is over," Francetic said of the fallout from their sitdown with expert Dr. Jessica Griffin. Duff had already moved out.

While Duff said the break up will "take a lot longer" for her to get over than any previous ones she's been through, Francetic seemed heartbroken that their unconventional relationship didn't work out, saying, "I've put so much into this marriage that I'm devastated. "

While having a wives' dinner with Jackie Schwartzberg and Shawniece Jackson, Duff broke the news of their decision to split, saying, "John and I are not staying together."

When the other women asked if she was sure about her decision, she responded, "It's 150 percent permanent, like not a single question."

Duff didn't tell her fellow wives about the couple's final fight during their vacation at Universal Orlando Resort, when she was talking to another guy at the bar, and Francetic recorded her calling him "disgusting." Instead, she partially blamed his impatience with the physical part of their marriage for the end of their relationship.

"He can't be patient, and if he's going to get frustrated then I can't work with that," she said.

After telling his friend early in the episode that the couple has "already determined" they are going to get a divorce, Francetic also let his fellow husbands, Ryan Buckley and Jephte Pierre, in on the news. This really shook Buckley's confidence in his own marriage while Pierre handled the situation hilariously, saying, "This is uncomfortable! This is so uncomfortable!"

In the preview for next week's finale, Francetic and Duff still showed up for Decision Day, so there is still a small possibility that they could have a change of heart, but it doesn't look like they have any inner conflict about the decision right now.

Francetic even said, "We both know we're walking into decision day saying no."

Married At First Sight's finale airs next Tuesday, April 24, at 9 p.m. on Lifetime.

Photo credit: Lifetime