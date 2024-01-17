'Married at First Sight': Michael Admits He's 'Anxious' Ahead of Second Marriage to Chloe in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Married at First Sight star Michael Shiakallis is ready to give love another chance! After being left at the altar when his first bride got cold feet during the marriage experiment, the Season 17 groom admits he's "a little more anxious" preparing for his second wedding to new bride Chloe Brown. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Wednesday's all-new episode of the Lifetime show, Michael and Chloe prepare for their upcoming wedding the day before they meet for the first time at the altar.

"Alright, we are one day away," Michael says in his video diary. "Still not nervous, but definitely a little bit more anxious." He explains, "You know, doing this again, obviously, I know what the worst-case scenario kinda feels like, so there's I think a little bit of a reckoning there," but overall Michael feels "confident" that he'll be able to "remain optimistic," despite his anxiety.

Meanwhile, Chloe has no idea about Michael's first failed wedding as she eagerly prepares to meet her new husband with her bridesmaid and mom in tow at the nail salon. "Tomorrow's the big day," she says excitedly. "[I] can't believe it! ... We are doing all the things to be beautiful for the big day tomorrow. We can't believe it's here. This is so fun."

Michael has been open about his feelings of disappointment after his first bride left him at the altar. "You know, wedding day comes around and she comes down, she pauses for a moment and then essentially states that she doesn't want to marry a stranger," he shared with the other couples of their failed wedding. Michael added that his bride "left a note and that was our real, only contact."

Michael has been understanding about his runaway bride's feelings, saying that he didn't resent her for not going through with their marriage. However, he was eager to give the Married at First Sight experts another shot at pairing him with a potential lifetime partner, which is where Chloe comes in. Michael and his bride-to-be will be jumping in halfway through the other Season 17 couples' marriage experiment, but their story will hopefully have a happy ending, unlike several of the original couples. Following their honeymoon, Orion asked Lauren for a divorce just days into their marriage, and Cameron and Clare were not far behind them when it came to dissolving their own partnership. Will Michael and Chloe be the love story of the season?

Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.