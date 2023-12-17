'Married at First Sight' Star Reveals Engagement After Finding New Love

It wasn't an easy road on Season 9 of Married at First Sight for Iris Caldwell. She was matched with Keith Manley, and the two had a great trial marriage but Manley ultimately said no on Decision Day after concluding that Caldwell lacked emotional maturity. She was a virgin, and was hoping to solidify her marriage with consummation, but Manley didn't want that pressure. They dated after their season concluded, but it wasn't enough for Manley. Caldwell didnt stay down for long. She focused her attention on modeling and acting, even securing guest roles in Netflix films. And she recently announced that she not only found love, but she's engaged to be married to her partner, Cam.

"I can truly say I've found 'my person' — someone who appreciates me just as I am," Caldwell said in a statement, as reported by ESSENCE. "He was the unexpected gift of a partner who has showered me with unconditional love and support, unapologetically, and for that, I'm grateful." And she even thanks MAFS for the experience, seeing it as a learning lesson. "I will always appreciate the growth track that MAFS provided and the advice the devoted experts offered me. They all not only gave me wisdom for the TV show, but they also offered valuable lessons for life," she added. "I've used that wisdom to reach my next level and I'm so happy with my personal evolution."

Manley went on to briefly date singer, Ari Lennox. They split weeks after she went public with their romance on social media when it was suspected he was cheating.

When reflecting on her eight-week marriage to Manley, Caldwell told Kevin and Melissa Frederick on The Love Hour podcast, that everything boiled down to her virginity with Manley. "The other partner has to be willing to give of themselves as well and it's hard when you're the one that feels like, 'Okay I'm giving, I'm trying,' but when you're hitting a brick wall in so many ways, it's an issue," she said. "Through one of the questions Pastor Cal asked him was, 'Why not [have sex],' and he [Keith] was like, 'I'm not ready to take her virginity.'"

She told PEOPLE that she's still a virgin. "I could not, for the life of me, wrap my brain around why America was so invested in my sex life and choice to remain a virgin! I'm just as proud today as I was then to say yes — I am still a virgin and will be until I say 'I Do.'"