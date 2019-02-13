‘Married at First Sight’: Kate Sisk Worries About Meeting Luke Cuccurullo’s Friends After Disastrous First Kiss

Trying to come back from their disastrous first kiss, Married at First Sight couple Kate Sisk and Luke Cuccurullo looked to their friends to bond them together.

In Tuesday’s all-new episode of the Lifetime reality show (produced by Kinetic Content), the couple was shaky coming off of Luke’s scolding by Pastor Cal Roberson over his comments about being “repulsed” and “dead inside” following his first kiss with his wife.

Having moved in together while looking for a fresh start, the newlyweds decided to throw a housewarming party, inviting friends on both sides and sparking nerves from everyone involved.

“I think I’m cautiously optimistic,” Kate explained to the camera, saying that while she had met some of her husband’s friends at their wedding, she was “a little nervous of everyone mixing and mingling tonight.”

As for Luke, Kate assured him that “as long as you are treating me right, then [her friends] are not gonna have any issues with you.”

“I just hope that we get along and have a good time, because that would really suck if I don’t like hanging out with your friends or they didn’t like hanging out with me,” she added.

Things started off on a tough note for Kate when Luke’s many friends began to arrive at their house, while she had only invited three of her own to the party.

“It’s hard, because it’s starting to feel like it’s Luke’s housewarming party and not our housewarming party,” she told the cameras. “I’m hoping the party would start bringing us closer together, but I don’t know if that’s really working.”

“I think Kate is a little nervous just meeting new people,” Luke rebutted. “I think she’s always feeling like she’s being judged, that’s what worries me.”

As Kate relegated herself to the corner with one of her friends, Luke did jab at her a little, telling his friend, “I don’t like when people are weird in public and they just stand in the corner,” but soon seemed to come around to making his wife more comfortable getting in the swing of things.

“Kate is doing a great job talking to everybody, and her happy, bubbly personality is coming through,” Luke told the camera after Kate began to feel more comfortable. “I really appreciate that about her.”

The effort on both sides appeared to pay off when, at the end of the night, after Kate kissed her husband on the cheek, he responded with a kiss on the lips.

“Luke just kissed me,” Kate said excitedly later. “It felt like a natural kiss, and I’m just excited, because I feel like he actually likes me.”

Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

