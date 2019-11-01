‘Married at First Sight’: Kate Sisk ‘Dating Again,’ Throwing Herself Into Hidden Intimates Business After Divorce (Exclusive)

Kate Sisk might not have found true love on Married at First Sight, but she couldn’t be happier after her divorce from Luke Cuccurullo. Throwing herself headlong into her Hidden Intimates boutique, the reality TV personality is finding professional fulfillment and practicing self-love, all while getting back out into the dating game! Ahead of her Hidden Intimates Pajama Party event Saturday, Nov. 2, Sisk updated PopCulture.com on all she’s been up to since her heartbreaking MAFS season.

“I’ve been focusing on myself, Hidden Intimates, my music and traveling,” she said of her time after ending her marriage to Cuccurullo after a season of confusion and tears. “But… I am also very recently getting back out and dating again.”

While Lifetime viewers might have seen her in a vulnerable state during her MAFS season, Sisk continued, “I definitely grew and changed so much from the Married At First Sight experience, so I wanted to make sure I got to know my new self and was really ready – and I am!”

Sisk’s Hidden Intimates business is a women’s lingerie and sleepwear online boutique that has had a number of physical pop-ups since its launch. The curated collection comes not only from the “top intimates designers in the industry,” Sisk revealed, but also local independent designers designing special pieces and everyday basics.

Sisk’s Hidden Intimates Pajama Party will have some very special guests in the form of her Married at First Sight ladies, and will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Cherry Hill Mall in New Jersey (second floor, Nordstrom wing).

“Often hidden, not to be overlooked are the first things we put on our bodies, and the last things we put on at night,” the Hidden Intimates mission proclaims. “Whether others have the pleasure of seeing your lingerie or not, your relationship should remain one of self-love and inspiration – and we want to remind women everywhere to love themselves – piece by piece.”

Photo credit: Lifetime