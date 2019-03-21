‘Married at First Sight’: Jasmine and Will Unsure About Their Marriage Ahead of Decision Day in New Clip

As Married at First Sight’s Decision Day draws closer, Jasmine McGriff and Will Guess are totally unsure if they’ll decide to stay married or get a divorce.

In an exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday’s all-new Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content), the couple admitted to one another that they were both pretty down the middle when it came to the life-changing decision while on a retreat with the other pairs who decided to have matchmakers find them a spouse.

While out on a walk together, Will is pretty flirty with his wife, telling her she’s “glowing,” and joking that he wasn’t trying to “get points” with her, but would definitely take them. The couple has definitely had their ups and downs when it comes to their physical connection and disagreements over each person’s responsibility within the marriage, but both have connected when it comes to their reasons for getting Married at First Sight.

“Having a wife is important to me, because I want to be in love, and I want it to last forever,” Will tells the cameras. “To fall in love with Jasmine would be a dream come true, but I can’t predict the future.”

Despite the romantic retreat and warm feelings, Jasmine is looking more realistically at the week ahead.

“This is nice, but we have to give into reality,” she tells him. “And I’ll be honest, I’m gonna have a bit of a challenging week ahead, because this is a big decision to make.”

“Do you think that Decision Day is just end-all be-all—is that D-Day? Or what is that for you?” Jasmine asks.

“I don’t think it’s D-Day,” he answers her. “But if you know something’s not gonna work, then why waste that person’s time? Why waste your time? You could be robbing them of their forever.”

It’s been a tougher decision than he imagined, Will adds, because of the 50/50 feelings he’s having.

“I thought it would be a fairytale, or it would be like, ‘No way,’ I never thought it would be in the middle and just, like, I don’t know. So it’s a lot of stuff to think about.”

Jasmine agrees that she’s unsure, adding, “It’s been a very fun, but challenging couple of weeks to get to know you.”

“It’s just sometimes that cliché love isn’t good,” Will hypothesizes. “I think we’ve got some thinking to do.”

Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

Photo credit: Lifetime